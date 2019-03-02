Boys Basketball
Class 1A
AT MORGAN TOWNSHIP
Final
21st Century 75, Kouts 62
21ST CENTURY (10-20-19-26)
Triyonte Lomax 6 4-5 18, Takari Jones 0 0-0 0, Tavonte Hayes 2 2-4 7, Johnell Davis 12 5-9 31, Ryan Moss 1 1-2 3, Taiwan Hayes 3 0-0 6, Demondrick Velez 3 5-9 11, Eugene Hayes 0 0-0 0, Cameron Jernigan 0 0-0 0, Rashad Knight 0 0-0 0. Totals — 28 17-30 75.
KOUTS (20-10-16-16)
Zac Normanson 6 1-2 16, Anthony Norman 1 1-5 3, Cole Wireman 6 2-3 14, Cale Wireman 3 1-1 7, Brent Wireman 5 6-6 17, Connor McCormick 0 0-0 0, Hunter Kneifel 1 0-0 3, Parker Kneifel 0 2-2 2. Totals — 22 13-19 62.
3-point field goals: 21st Century (Davis 2, Lomax 2, Tavonte Hayes); Kouts (Nomanson 3, Brent Wireman, Hunter Kniefel). Leaders — Rebounds: Davis 12 (21); Norman 5 (K). Steals: Lomax 4 (21); Cole Wireman 3 (K). Team fouls: 21st Century 19; Kouts 23. Fouled Out: Cale Wireman, Hunter Kneifel (K). Records: 21st Century 19-6; Kouts 22-4.
Gymnastics
Regional
AT VALPARAISO
1. Chesterton 114.45, 2. Lake Central 110.875, 3. Portage 107.550, 4. McCutcheon 106.450, 5. Harrison 104.775, 6. Logansport 104.1.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Jordan Bush (Ch) 38.475, 2. Whitney McKeon (Valpo) 38.15, 3. Sophia Hunzelman (Ch) 37.725, 4. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 37.725, 5. Maddie Bugg (LC) 36.925, 6. Catie Smith (N’western) 36.625.
VAULT — 1. Haiven Gipson (H) 9.8, 2. Bobbie Russell (P) 9.775, 3. Julie-Ann Stephany (Laf. Jeff) 9.65, 4. Bush (Ch) 9.625, 5. Smith (NW) 9.6, 6. Mia Pak (Ch) 9.55.
BARS — 1. Pak (Ch) 9.8, 2. Bush (Ch) 9.575, 3. (tie) McKeon (V), Sophia Hunzelman (Ch) 9.55, 5. Amanatidis (LC) 9.525, 6. Crysta Dilley (M).
BEAM — 1. Hunzelman (Ch) 9.7, 2. McKeon (V) 9.625, 3. Bush (Ch) 9.575, 4. Amanatidis (LC) 9.5, 6. (tie) Smith (NW), Paige Hein (CP) 9.175.
FLOOR — 1. Bush (Ch) 9.7, 2. Emma Taylor (M) 9.5, 3. (tie) Hunzelman (Ch), Amanatidis (LC) 9.475, 5. McKeon (V) 9.45, 6. Michaella Drake (P) 9.35.