College
Men's Basketball
Ashland 81, Purdue Northwest 57
ASHLAND
Totals — 28-68 14-19 81.
PURDUE NORTHWEST
Richard Robertson 1-3 0-0 2, Durante Lee 2-2 1-2 5, Anthony Barnard 1-0 1-2, Timothy Gilmore 3-7 0-2 8, Lukas Vilkovsky 2-5 0-0 5, Chase Rankin 1-5 2-2 4, Gregory Boyle 1-5 0-0 2, Chandler Spring 2-5 0-0 5, Emarree Goode 0-1 0-0 0, Dean Tate 4-6 4-4 14, Franklin Nunn 2-2 1-1 5, Michael Vukas 0-0 0-0 0, Ronald Karenzi 0-0 0-0 0, Brennon Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Brennan Schofield 1-6 2-2 4. Totals — 20-58 11-15 57.
Halftime score: Ashland 40, Purdue Northwest 24. 3-point field goals: Ashland 11-31; Purdue Northwest 6-22 (Robertson 0-1, Barnard 0-1, Gilmore 2-4, Vilkovsky 1-3, Boyle 0-3, Spring 1-4, Goode 0-1, Tate 2-4). Leaders — Rebounds: Ashland 44; Purdue Northwest 39 (Gilmore 6). Assists: Ashland 19; Purdue Northwest 8 (Robertson 2). Steals: Ashland 13; Purdue Northwest 6 (Lee 2). Team fouls: Ashland 14; Purdue Northwest 13. Fouled out: None.
Women's Basketball
Ashland 112, Purdue Northwest 68
ASHLAND (25-25-34-28)
Totals — 45-82 14-21 112.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (23-17-14-14)
Tayler Vauters 5-7 1-2 11, Danielle Nennig 6-16 4-4 16, Shae Rhonehouse 1-3 3-6 6, Lanie Allen 1-7 8-8 10, Molly DeValkenaere 2-10 0-0 5; Karissa Hucke 2-4 0-0 5, Kaylee Hardy 0-2 1-2 1, Brittany Barnard 3-8 3-6 9, Kelli Damman 2-3 0-0 5, Grace Ringel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals — 22-61 20-28 68..
Halftime score: . 3-point field goals: Ashland 8-24; Purdue Northwest 4-11 (Vauters 0-1, Nennig 0-3, Rhonehouse 1-1, DeValkenaere 1-2, Hucke 1-2, Damman 1-2). Leaders — Rebounds: Ashland 45; Purdue Northwest 36 (Nennig 6). Assists: Ashland 21; Purdue Northwest 9 (DeValkenaere 4). Steals: Ashland 14; Purdue Northwest 10 (Vauters 3). Team fouls: Ashland 22, Purdue Northwest 18. Fouled out: None.