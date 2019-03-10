Boys Basketball
Class 2A North Judson Regional
Championship
Andrean 60, Westview 49
ANDREAN (16-12-11-21)
Kyle Ross 7 2-2 17, Matthew Lelito 2 0-0 5, Johnny Carrothers 4 2-2 10, Deshon Burnett 3 6-6 14, Eric Goodes 3 3-4 11, Nicky Flesher 1 1-1 3. Totals – 20 14-15 60.
WESTVIEW (15-11-13-10)
Jordan Schrock 1 0-0 2, Drew Litwiller 2 0-0 5, Nick Rensberger 2 0-0 4, Charlie Yoder 11 2-2 27, Elijah Hales 4 2-4 11. Totals – 19 4-6 49.
3-point field goals: Andrean (Burnett 2, Goodes 2, Lelito 1, Ross 1); Westview (Yoder 3, Hales 1, Litwiller 1). Total fouls: Andrean 10, Westview 13. Fouled out: None.
Boys Indoor Track
Hoosier State Relays Qualifier
3,200 -- 1. Mitchell Gits (LaPorte) 9:41.
Girls Indoor Track
NWI Classic
At Portage
PV -- 2. Kailee Tuesburg (Kankakee Valley)-9-0; 5. (tie) Mo Moslow (KV) 7-0. 3,200 RELAY -- 1. Valparaiso 10:44.81; 4. Kankakee Valley (Becca Caldwell, Hannah Tokarz, Lexi Culbreth, Blythe Campbell)11:31.8. HJ -- 1. (tie) Eris Harris (Bishop Noll) and Gina Butz (Portage) 5-2; 3. (tie) Tay Schoonveld (KV) 4-10; 5. (tie) Tori Evert (KV) 4-8. 60 HUR -- 1. Riley Tuerff (LaPorte) 9.08; 4. Megan Nannenga (KV) 10.05; 6. Schoonveld (KV) 10.67. LJ -- 1. Kayla Jones (LaPorte) 16-5; 7. Tuesburg (KV) 14-7. 60 -- 1. Tuerff (L) 7.87; 3. Tuesburg (KV) 8.16. 800 Relay -- 1. Portage-1:49.54; 8. Kankakee Valley (Tuesburg, Em Wilson, Sarah Martin, Cat Cavinder) 1:55.99. SP -- (tie) 1. Kaetyn Boren (L) 34-6.75. DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Valparaiso 13:30.46; 4. Kankakee Valley (Taylor Miller, Schoonveld, Cavinder, Sam Martin) 13:53.77. 1,600 RELAY -- 1. Valparaiso 4:22.97; 4. Kankakee Valley (Nannenga, Wilson, Miller, Sarah Martin) 4:43.75.