Boys Basketball
Calumet 74, Chicago Solorio 67
CALUMET
Da’Vion Davis 33, Jerell Johnson 11, Joshua Johnson 8.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
AT MERRILLVILLE
Michigan City 73, Portage 56
MICHIGAN CITY (18-11-21-23)
PORTAGE (15-15-17-9)
Diamond Howell 13 points, Kristen Cravens 11, Trolisia Lacey 10, Jordan Barnes 8.
AT LOWELL
Highland 41, Munster 30
MUNSTER (8-5-10-7)
Aleena Mongerie 14, Emily Zebecky 9.
HIGHLAND (8-7-5-21)
Class 2A
AT BOWMAN ACADEMY
Bishop Noll 72, Lake Station 41
BISHOP NOLL (26-24-13-9)
Courtney Blakely 8 4-4 23, Rose Fuentes 7 4-5 21, Emily Sutton 3 0-0 7, Kristian Steele 3 2-4 9, Isabelli Damacio 2 0-0 4, Laila Rodgers 3 0-1 8. Totals – 26 10-14 72.
LAKE STATION (14-8-9-10)
Taylor Austin 6 3-5 15, Lexy Arney 1 1-2 3, Bre Poats 5 0-0 12, Kaylee Himes 0 2-2 2, Julia Castillo 1 1-2 3, Makayla Chabes 2 0-0 6. Totals – 15 7-11 72.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll (Blakely 3, Fuentes 3, Sutton 1, Steele 1); Lake Station (Poats 2, Chabes 2). Total fouls: Bishop Noll 9, Lake Station 14. Fouled out: Castillo (LS), Chabes (LS).
Andrean 57, Whiting 40
ANDREAN (25-11-11-10)
Dyamond Blair 4 0-2 9, Peyton Horn 3 5-8 12, Arizona Lenski 1 0-0 2, Karli Miller 5 3-7 13, Lauryn Swain 0 0-1 0, Sydny Kmetz 0 2-2 2, Julia Schutz 5 6-8 18. Totals 18 16-28 57.
WHITING (5-7-17-11)
Lea Zorich 1 0-0 2, Allison Casanova 2 4-6 8, Mava Urbieta 2 0-1 4, Jenna Mercer 1 3-5 6, Emily Balcazar 3 0-0 6, Anaiz Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Abby Toth 4 3-4 12. Totals – 14 10-16 40.
3-point field goals: Andrean (Schutz 3, Blair 1, Horn 1); Whiting (Mercer 1, Toth 1). Total fouls: Andrean 19, Whiting 18. Fouled out: Schutz (A), Mercer (W).
Prep Hockey
Bishop Noll 3, Culver B 2
|Bishop Noll;1 1 1 -- 3
|Culver B;1 0 1 -- 2
BISHOP NOLL -- Tyler Stailey 1 goal, Tommy DeLaney 1 goal, Jason Kasper 1 goal, Jack Megquier 32 saves.
Kankakee Irish 5, Bishop Noll 1
|Kankakee Irish;1 3 1 -- 5
|Bishop Noll;1 0 0 -- 1
BISHOP NOLL -- David Kaczur 1 goal.
In their first game Saturday the Warriors came out victorious over Culver B with a 3-2 final. Tyler Stailey, Tommy DeLaney and Jason Kasper scored for Noll. Jack Megquier posted 32 saves in the victory