Baseball
Andrean 4, Providence Catholic 2
|Andrean;000 001 3 — 4 3 3
|Providence Catholic;000 020 0 — 2 2 0
2B — Holtcamp (A). Pitching summary — Andrean — Mike Doolin (7 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 13 SO). WP — Doolin. Leading hitter — Andrean — Holtcamp (2-4, RBI).
Carmel Catholic 6, Marian Catholic 4
|Marian Catholic;100 000 3 — 4 6 2
|Carmel Catholic;101 040 x — 6 9 1
Pitching summary — Marian Catholic — Michael Bohlen (4.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO); Julian Ledezma (.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO); Brandon Kelly (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). LP: Bohlen (4-1). Hitting summary — Eddie King (1-2, RBI, BB, SB). Records: Marian Catholic 11-8 (2-2)
Highland 23, Hammond 0 (5 innings)
|Hammond;000 00 — 0 1
|Highland;(11)06 6x — 23 16
2B — Hoyt Bennet (2), Cambed Scheidt (Highland). Pitching summary — Highland — Mark Deleon (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, BB, 15 SO). Hitting summary — Highland — Bennet (2-3, 4 RBI), Scheidt (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 R), AJ Reid (2-3, RBI, 2 R, SB).
Homewood-Flossmoor 5, Illiana Christian 4
|Illiana Christian;110 020 0 — 4 4 2
|Homewood-Flossmoor 200 002 1 — 5 7 4
Penn 7-2, Lake Central 0-6
|Penn;201 002 2 — 7 4 0
|Lake Central;000 000 0 — 0 6 4
2B — Kline (P). Pitching summary — Penn — Berg (7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO). Lake Central — Born (1.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO); Griffin (4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, BB, 5 SO); Loden (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, SO). WP: Berg. LP: Born. Hitting summary — Penn — Koch (1-4, 3 RBI), Lynch (1-3, RBI). Lake Central — Zahorsky (1-3, BB, SB).
|Penn;001 001 0 — 2 4 5
|Lake Central;104 001 x — 6 6 1
2B — Boynton (P), Zahorsky (LC). 3B — Boynton (P). Pitching summary — Penn — Koch (5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 BB); Hoskins (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). Lake Central — Begesha (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO); Fiorio (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP: Begesha. LP: Koch. Hitting summary — Penn — Boynton (3-3, RBI, BB), Hoskins (1-3, R). Lake Central — Lukowski (2-4, RBI), Hand (2-3, R, 2 SB), Zahorsky (1-4, RBI, 2 R, 2 SB).
South Central 14, Kouts 4 (5 innings)
|Kouts;100 30 — 4 7
|South Central;332 33 — 14 10
2B — Kyle Schmack, Wes Battleday (SC). 3B — Karson Bailey (SC). HR — Carson Husmann (SC). Pitching summary — South Central — Trent Smoker (5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, BB, 3 SO). WP: Smoker (2-1). Hitting summary — South Central — Husmann (2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, 3 BB), Schmack (2-2, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB, HBP), BJ Intagliata (2-4, R), Tent Olling (2-4, R). Records: South Central 7-4.
Softball
Chesterton 11, New Prairie 6
|Chesterton;103 204 1 — 11 13
|New Prairie;040 101 0 — 6 11
WP: Maddie Snemis. LP: Karissa Gilpin
Crown Point 11, Caledonia, Mich. 1 (6 innings)
|Crown Point;400 502 — 11 11 0
|Caledonia; 000 100 — 1 3 4
2B — Anna Holloway, Grace Frazier (CP). Pitching summary — Crown Point — Madi Elish (6 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 5 SO). WP — Elish (6-2).
Crown Point 7, Edwardsburg, Mich. 2
|Edwardsburg;000 020 0 — 2 3 4
|Crown Point;102 400 x — 7 7 2
Pitching summary — Crown Point — Brinkley Kita (7 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 10 SO).
Crown Point 9, Lakeshore, Mich. 1
|Crown Point;220 500 0 — 9 11 2
|Lakeshore;010 000 0 — 1 3 2
2B — Anna Holloway, Maggie Ballentine (CP). HR — Holloway (CP). Pitching summary — Crown Point — Madi Young (7 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 14 SO). WP — Young (4-1).
Morgan Township 15, Hobart 4
|Hobart;102 01 — 4
|Morgan Township — 732 3x — 15 10 1
2B — Esa Hill, Ashley Bolen (M). 3B — Bolen. Pitching summary — Morgan Township — Hill (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO). WP: Hill. Hitting summary — Morgan Township — Bolen (3-4, 4 RBI, 2 R), Karlie Lemmons (2-3, 3 RBI, 2 R), Lauren Moore (1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R).
Teri Barkas Tri-way Invitational
Final
Washington Twp. 3, North Judson-San Pierre 1
|North Judson;001 000 0 — 1 7 3
|Washington Twp.;110 100 x — 3 10 0
2B — Majda (W). Pitching summary — North Judson — Kaminski (6 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BB, 9 SO). Washington Twp. — Majda (7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO). WP: Majda. LP: Kaminski. Hitting summary — North Judson — Kaminski (3-3, RBI). Washington Twp. — Sheets (2-4, RBI), Spicer (2-3, SB), Majda (2-4).
Semifinal
Washington Twp. 20, Argos 6, 5 innings
|Argos;110 40 — 6 6 x
|Washington Twp.;790 4x — 20 11 3
2B — Hailey Ruesch (W). Pitching summary — Washington Twp. — Emily Grass (5 IP, 6 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 2 SO, 27 BF). WP — Grass (2-0). Leading hitters — Washington Twp. — Ruesch (2-2, 2 BB, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 1 SB), Jordan Sheets (3-3, 1 BB, 2 R, 3 RBIs, 2 SB). Records — Washington Twp. 7-2.
Notes — Washington Twp. drew 16 walks and stole 11 bases.
Girls Tennis
Portage Doubles Invite
1. Chesterton 26, 2. Portage 23, 3. Lake Central 19, 4. Angola 17, 5. Wheeler 9, 6. Whiting 2
1. Olive Vesling/Hailee Ellenwood (Chesterton) d. Hannah Doell/Gina Kapinos (Portage) 6-0, 6-4; 2. Carly Jones/Bethanie Majewski (Portage) d. Bella Watts/Leah Palkon (Lake Central) 6-1, 6-4; 3. Milena Veltri/Leah Rockford (Chesterton) d. Dezarae Olivio/Sophia Hernandez (Portage); 4. Rachel Byrnside/Christian Charlson (Chesterton) d. Sydney Craig/Haley Hilyard (Angola) 6-1, 6-3.
South County Invite
1. Kankakee Valley, 2. Merrillville, 3. Lowell, 4. Hanover Central
SINGLES — 1. Sydney Jackson (Merr.); 2. Jillian Moynihan (And.); 3. Toni Daniels (KV).
DOUBLES — 1. Olivia Arnold-Allison Dykstra (KV); 2. Paige Kubiak-Megan Clark (HC).
LaPorte 4, Elkhart Central 1
SINGLES — 1. Alaina Majors (L) d. Kelli Lochmandy 6-2, 6-3; 2. Rachel Kaminski (L) d. Paige Phelps 6-0, 6-0; 3. Allison Varda (L) d. Jullian Hayward 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — 1. Rylee Wiltfong/Abby Phelps (E) d. Jory Bales/Emma Keene 6-0, 7-5; 2. Molly Reed/Katelyn Friis (L) d. Faith Mohr/Gen Yeakey 6-3, 6-0.
LaPorte 5, South Bend Clay 0
SINGLES — 1. Alaina Majors (L) d. J. Alberts (C) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rachel Kaminski (L) d. R. McMillan (C) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Allison Varda (L) d. L. Warner (C) 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES — Jory Bales/Emma Keene (L) d. K. Ramirez/A. Baumgarter (C) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Molly Reed/Katelyn Friis (L) d. S. Zahl/Z. Wilkeson (C) 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Track and Field
Hanover Central Relays
Hanover Central 177, River Forest 111, Edison 97, Kouts 96, Bishop Noll 77, Covenant Christian 76, Hammond Gavit 66, 21st Century 38.