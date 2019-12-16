BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday's late results
Victory Christian 94, Portage Christian 56
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (27-26-24-17)
Savage 2, Brechner 2, Sonnenberg 8, Thomae 24, Mixon 0, Lee 3, Carlson 18, Ruiz 5, Herrold 0, Rodriguez 2, Schmidt 26, Ogorek 4. Totals — 39 9–15 94
PORTAGE CHRISTIAN (12-13-9-22)
Dennie 18, Liechty 18, Perry 4, Whiteside 6, Griswold 0, Theriault 10, Myers 0, Rickets 0, T. Beltran 0. Totals — 22 6–11 56
Michigan City 82, Washington Twp. 73
MICHIGAN CITY (29-23-15-15)
Hawkins 13, Watson 4, Hatch 7, Grant 9, Bullock 0, McKinney 11, Hodges 22, Bosh 14, Miller 0. Totals — 33 7-16 82
WASHINGTON TWP. (15-21-18-19)
Hachey 2, S. Hernandez 12, Brown 0, J. Hernandez 7, Darnell 32, Naji 20, Brinkley 0. Totals — 31 5-11 73
3-point field goals: Hodges 2, Watson 1, Hatch 1, Grant 1, Bosh 1 (MC); Darnell 4, J. Hernandez 1, S. Hernandez 1 (WT). Team fouls: Michigan City 14; Washington Twp. 12. Records: Michigan City 4-1; Washington Twp. 2-2.
North Judson 54, South Central 45
NORTH JUDSON (12-11-13-18)
Totals — 14 19-21 54.
SOUTH CENTRAL (9-5-13-16)
Carr 16, Christy 13, Glisic 3, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 0, Scott 11, Smoker 2, Snyder 0. Totals — 12 19-25 45.
3-point field goals: Schumaker 3, Hochstetler 2, Hampton 1, Wilcox 1 (NJ); Christy 1, Scott 1 (SC). Team fouls: North Judson 19; South Central 20. Records: South Central 2-3.