Saturday's Late Prep Results

Saturday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A
EC Central Sectional
Championship
Merrillville 45, Lake Central 42
MERRILLVILLE (12-8-14-11)
Keon Thompson 22, Dylan Coty 2, Dorian Harris 6, Juwan Bandy 0, Ajanen Dixon 6, Austin Powell 9, LaVonta Ash 0, Jaylen Bandy 0, Angel Nelson 0. Totals — 17 8-13 45.
LAKE CENTRAL (6-11-16-9)
Nick Anderson 25, Jerry Edwards 0, Ami Khatra 0, Kyle Blum 7, Nate Oakley 10, Jaiden Clayton 0, Hunter Zezovski 0, Mark Mileusnic 0. Totals — 14 8-9 42.
3-point field goals: Merrillville 3 (Harris 2, Thompson 1), Lake Central 4 (Anderson 4). Team fouls: Merrillville 11, Lake Central 10. Fouled out: None.
Class 2A
Bowman Sectional
Championship
Bowman 65, Roosevelt 53
ROOSEVELT (14-10-7-22)
Ahmad Partee 15, Branden Clark 6, Keontrell Gill 4, Jeremiah Forrest 3, Josh Forrest 5, Dylan White 0, Marquan Dunbar 5, Dangelo Covington 13, Davorius Hyde 0, DeMetrius Martin 0, William Howard 2, Che Quan Cook 0. Totals — 17 15-23 53.
BOWMAN (17-22-14-12)
Lamont Wilkerson 3, Marsallis Peavy 0, Xavier Gibson 3, Jessie Walker 0, Karon Davis 27, Cleveland Neal 5, Jaques Williams 18, John Lytle 0, Ezekiel Stankey 0, Darreon Cleveland 1, Judah Tolbert 6, Raymond Terry 2. Totals — 22 17-31 65.
3-point field goals: Roosevelt 4 (Partee 1, Clark 1, Josh Forrest 1, Dunbar 1); Bowman 4 (Davis 4). Team fouls: Roosevelt 26, Bowman 16. Fouled out: Josh Forrest (R).
North Judson Sectional
Championship
LaVille 52, South Central 41
LAVILLE
Coleman 0, Czarnecki 4, Dill 15, Doyle 0, Fischer 11, Good 5, Goze 1, James 0, Wagoner 0, Wieczorek 16. Totals — 14 17-23 52.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Bailey 0, Bunce 0, Carr 14, Christy 1, Glisic 6, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 5, Marcus 0, Newburn 0, Scott 5, Smoker 8, Snyder 2. Totals — 16 6-15 41.
3-point field goals: LaVille 7 (Dill 4, Fischer 2, Good 1); South Central 3 (Hudspeth 1, Scott 1, Smoker 1). Team fouls: LaVille 19, South Central 20. Fouled out: Scott (SC).
Girls Indoor Track
Portage Indian Indoor Open
Top Kankakee Valley finishers
PV — 1. Kailee Tuesburg 10-0 (ties school record). HJ — 1. Emily Nannnega 5-6; 2. Tay Schoonveld 5-4. 3,200 RELAY — 3. Halle Frieden, Blythe Campbell, Emily Wilson, Sammy Martin 10:57.81. DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY — 3. Frieden, Grace Schurman, Wilson, Martin 14:08.03. 1,600 RELAY — 3. Elise Kasper, Laynie Capellari, Nannenga, Schoonveld 4:24.31.