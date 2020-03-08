You are the owner of this article.
Saturday's Late Prep Results
Saturday's Late Prep Results

Saturday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Class 4A

EC Central Sectional

Championship

Merrillville 45, Lake Central 42

MERRILLVILLE (12-8-14-11)

Keon Thompson 22, Dylan Coty 2, Dorian Harris 6, Juwan Bandy 0, Ajanen Dixon 6, Austin Powell 9, LaVonta Ash 0, Jaylen Bandy 0, Angel Nelson 0. Totals — 17 8-13 45.

LAKE CENTRAL (6-11-16-9)

Nick Anderson 25, Jerry Edwards 0, Ami Khatra 0, Kyle Blum 7, Nate Oakley 10, Jaiden Clayton 0, Hunter Zezovski 0, Mark Mileusnic 0. Totals — 14 8-9 42.

3-point field goals: Merrillville 3 (Harris 2, Thompson 1), Lake Central 4 (Anderson 4). Team fouls: Merrillville 11, Lake Central 10. Fouled out: None.

Class 2A

Bowman Sectional

Championship

Bowman 65, Roosevelt 53

ROOSEVELT (14-10-7-22)

Ahmad Partee 15, Branden Clark 6, Keontrell Gill 4, Jeremiah Forrest 3, Josh Forrest 5, Dylan White 0, Marquan Dunbar 5, Dangelo Covington 13, Davorius Hyde 0, DeMetrius Martin 0, William Howard 2, Che Quan Cook 0. Totals — 17 15-23 53.

BOWMAN (17-22-14-12)

Lamont Wilkerson 3, Marsallis Peavy 0, Xavier Gibson 3, Jessie Walker 0, Karon Davis 27, Cleveland Neal 5, Jaques Williams 18, John Lytle 0, Ezekiel Stankey 0, Darreon Cleveland 1, Judah Tolbert 6, Raymond Terry 2. Totals — 22 17-31 65.

3-point field goals: Roosevelt 4 (Partee 1, Clark 1, Josh Forrest 1, Dunbar 1); Bowman 4 (Davis 4). Team fouls: Roosevelt 26, Bowman 16. Fouled out: Josh Forrest (R).

North Judson Sectional

Championship

LaVille 52, South Central 41

LAVILLE

Coleman 0, Czarnecki 4, Dill 15, Doyle 0, Fischer 11, Good 5, Goze 1, James 0, Wagoner 0, Wieczorek 16. Totals — 14 17-23 52.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Bailey 0, Bunce 0, Carr 14, Christy 1, Glisic 6, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 5, Marcus 0, Newburn 0, Scott 5, Smoker 8, Snyder 2. Totals — 16 6-15 41.

3-point field goals: LaVille 7 (Dill 4, Fischer 2, Good 1); South Central 3 (Hudspeth 1, Scott 1, Smoker 1). Team fouls: LaVille 19, South Central 20. Fouled out: Scott (SC).

Girls Indoor Track

Portage Indian Indoor Open

Top Kankakee Valley finishers

PV — 1. Kailee Tuesburg 10-0 (ties school record). HJ — 1. Emily Nannnega 5-6; 2. Tay Schoonveld 5-4. 3,200 RELAY — 3. Halle Frieden, Blythe Campbell, Emily Wilson, Sammy Martin 10:57.81. DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY — 3. Frieden, Grace Schurman, Wilson, Martin 14:08.03. 1,600 RELAY — 3. Elise Kasper, Laynie Capellari, Nannenga, Schoonveld 4:24.31. 

