Saturday's Late Prep Results
Saturday's Late Prep Results

Saturday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Class 4A LaPorte Regional

Penn 59, LaPorte 34

PENN (17-14-19-9)

Jordyn Smith 5, Grace Schutt 0, Kaitlyn Costner 10, Delayne Sanchez 3, Reganne Pate 9, Caroline Morris 2, Julia Economou 0, Antreese Shelton 4, Jada Patton 6, Trinity Clinton 20, Gracie Bobo 0, Emily Salwin 0. Totals – 24 7-15 59.

LAPORTE (15-2-8-9)

Alanitia’za Biggers 11, Aydin Shreves 0, Natalie Thiem 0, Madison Coates 0, Kayla Jones 3, Hannah Hartsburg 0, Ryin Ott 6, Nyla Asad 13, Abigail Hall 0, Danielle Krontz 1, Lauren Pollock 0, Shelby Linn 0. Totals – 11 5-10 34.

3-point field goals: Penn 4 (Pate 3, Costner 1), LaPorte 7 (Biggers 3, Ott 2, Jones 1, Asad 1). Team fouls: Penn 11, LaPorte 15. Fouled out: Jones (LaPorte).

LaPorte 48, Munster 47

MUNSTER (16-7-13-11)

Sara Zabrecky 12, Holly Kaim 19, Kayla Ziel 2, Delaney McGinty 0, Emily Zabrecky 10, Emily Eisha 0, Grace Clark 0, Nikki Sullivan 4. Totals – 16 11-15 47.

LAPORTE (26-12-7-3)

Alanitia’za Biggers 1, Aydin Shreves 2, Kayla Jones 10, Ryin Ott 21, Nyla Asad 7, Lauren Pollock 10, Shelby Linn 0. Totals – 17 8-14 48.

3-point field goals: Munster 2 (E. Zabrecky 2), LaPorte 6 (Ott 4, Jones 2). Team fouls: Munster 14, LaPorte 14. Fouled out: Kaim (Munster).

Penn 42, Crown Point 41

CROWN POINT (10-7-15-9)

Alyvia Santiago 3, Jessica Carrothers 15, Dash Shaw 8, Nikki Gerodemos 0, Allie Govert 4, Abby Stoddard 8, Lilly Stoddard 3. Totals – 13 13-15 41.

PENN (11-7-13-11)

Jordyn Smith 2, Kaitlyn Costner 16, Delayne Sanchez 0, Reganne Pate 6, Caroline Morris 2, Antreese Shelton 2, Jada Patton 2, Trinity Clinton 12. Totals – 17 5-11 42.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 2 (Santiago 1, Carrothers 1), Penn 3 (Pate 2, Costner 1). Team fouls: Crown Point 12, Penn 13. Fouled out: None.

