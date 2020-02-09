You are the owner of this article.
Saturday's late Prep Results
Saturday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Washington Twp. 46, Lake Station 45

WASHINGTON TWP. (15-11-12-8)

Stats not available.

LAKE STATION (16-13-6-10)

Baylor Sleziak 6, Ryan Woods 2, Willie Miller 8, Tony Santana 6, Trevan Markham 2, Marrick Moore 5, Nate Dukich 16. Totals — 18 4-6 45.

3 point field goals: Lake Station 5 (Sleziak 2, Miller 2, Moore). Team fouls: 9.

Girls Basketball

Class 4A

Lake Central Sectional

Championship

Munster 46, Lake Central 44

MUNSTER (9-10-13-14)

Sara Zabrecky 11, Holly Kaim 9, Kayla Ziel 3, Delaney McGinty 3, Emily Zabrecky 16, Char Lorenz 0, Grace Clark 0, Nikki Sullivan 4. Totals – 17 3-7 46.

LAKE CENTRAL (9-7-11-17)

Tiana Morales 13, Jen Tomasic 11, Abby Oedzes 0, Madison Dulski 0, Taylor Jaksich 9, Amanda Blevins 1, Essence Johnson 2, Allie Mularski 8, Kylie Blevins 0. Totals – 15 11-19 44.

3-point field goals: Munster 9 (E. Zabrecky 4, S. Zabrecky 3, Ziel 1, McGinty 1), Lake Central 3 (Morales 2, Tomasic 1). Team fouls: Munster 15, Lake Central 14. Fouled out: None.

Portage Sectional

Championship

Crown Point 50, Portage 38

CROWN POINT (12-8-10-20)

Dash Shaw 9, Allie Govert 4, Jessica Carrothers 21, Abby Stoddard 4, Lilly Stoddard 8, Alyvia Santiago 4, Nikki Gerodemos 0, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Alexis Smith 0, McKayla Henry 0. Totals -- 14 18-25 50.

PORTAGE (11-9-11-7)

Jaedyn Lowe 0, Troilisia Lacey 12, Jordan Barnes 5, Diamond Howell-Geredine 5, Kristen Cravens 8, Taytum Torres 4, Skyler Flannagan 0, Halle Rosado 2, Regan Claussen 0. Totals -- 13 7-10 38.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 4 (Carrothers 2, Shaw 1, Santiago 1), Portage 5 (Lacey 3, Cravens 2). Total fouls: Crown Point 12, Portage 17. Fouled out: None.

Class 2A

Whiting Sectional

Championship

Andrean 63, Bishop Noll 58

ANDREAN (19-11-19-14)

Dymond Blair 17, Lauren Colon 8, Victoria Allen 9, Natalie Figlio 7, Julia Schutz 16, Abigail Foster 4, Briana Houpt 2. Totals — 23 15-23 63.

BISHOP NOLL (20-8-16-14)

Courtney Blakely 30, Mariah Robinson 2, Rose Fuentes 11, Emily Sutton 6, Isabelli Damacio 5, Danneli Campbell 0 Abby Heintz 4. Totals — 23 5-10 58.

3-point field goals: Andrean 2 (Allen 1, Schutz 1), Bishop Noll 7 (Blakely 4, Fuentes 2, Sutton 1). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 21, Andrean 11. Fouled out: Sutton, Damacio (N).

Boys Wrestling

Logansport Regional

North Newton qualifiers: 106 — 4. Cunningham. 182 — 2. Wagner. 

