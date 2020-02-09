Saturday's late Prep Results

Saturday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Washington Twp. 46, Lake Station 45
WASHINGTON TWP. (15-11-12-8)
Stats not available.
LAKE STATION (16-13-6-10)
Baylor Sleziak 6, Ryan Woods 2, Willie Miller 8, Tony Santana 6, Trevan Markham 2, Marrick Moore 5, Nate Dukich 16. Totals — 18 4-6 45.
3 point field goals: Lake Station 5 (Sleziak 2, Miller 2, Moore). Team fouls: 9.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Lake Central Sectional
Championship
Munster 46, Lake Central 44
MUNSTER (9-10-13-14)
Sara Zabrecky 11, Holly Kaim 9, Kayla Ziel 3, Delaney McGinty 3, Emily Zabrecky 16, Char Lorenz 0, Grace Clark 0, Nikki Sullivan 4. Totals – 17 3-7 46.
LAKE CENTRAL (9-7-11-17)
Tiana Morales 13, Jen Tomasic 11, Abby Oedzes 0, Madison Dulski 0, Taylor Jaksich 9, Amanda Blevins 1, Essence Johnson 2, Allie Mularski 8, Kylie Blevins 0. Totals – 15 11-19 44.
3-point field goals: Munster 9 (E. Zabrecky 4, S. Zabrecky 3, Ziel 1, McGinty 1), Lake Central 3 (Morales 2, Tomasic 1). Team fouls: Munster 15, Lake Central 14. Fouled out: None.
Portage Sectional
Championship
Crown Point 50, Portage 38
CROWN POINT (12-8-10-20)
Dash Shaw 9, Allie Govert 4, Jessica Carrothers 21, Abby Stoddard 4, Lilly Stoddard 8, Alyvia Santiago 4, Nikki Gerodemos 0, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Alexis Smith 0, McKayla Henry 0. Totals -- 14 18-25 50.
PORTAGE (11-9-11-7)
Jaedyn Lowe 0, Troilisia Lacey 12, Jordan Barnes 5, Diamond Howell-Geredine 5, Kristen Cravens 8, Taytum Torres 4, Skyler Flannagan 0, Halle Rosado 2, Regan Claussen 0. Totals -- 13 7-10 38.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 4 (Carrothers 2, Shaw 1, Santiago 1), Portage 5 (Lacey 3, Cravens 2). Total fouls: Crown Point 12, Portage 17. Fouled out: None.
Class 2A
Whiting Sectional
Championship
Andrean 63, Bishop Noll 58
ANDREAN (19-11-19-14)
Dymond Blair 17, Lauren Colon 8, Victoria Allen 9, Natalie Figlio 7, Julia Schutz 16, Abigail Foster 4, Briana Houpt 2. Totals — 23 15-23 63.
BISHOP NOLL (20-8-16-14)
Courtney Blakely 30, Mariah Robinson 2, Rose Fuentes 11, Emily Sutton 6, Isabelli Damacio 5, Danneli Campbell 0 Abby Heintz 4. Totals — 23 5-10 58.
3-point field goals: Andrean 2 (Allen 1, Schutz 1), Bishop Noll 7 (Blakely 4, Fuentes 2, Sutton 1). Team fouls: Bishop Noll 21, Andrean 11. Fouled out: Sutton, Damacio (N).
Boys Wrestling
Logansport Regional
North Newton qualifiers: 106 — 4. Cunningham. 182 — 2. Wagner.