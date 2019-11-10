Saturday's late Results
Crown Point 76, West Side 16
CROWN POINT (20-25-21-10)
Alyvia Santiago 2, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 23, Dashw Shaw 17, Nikki Gerodemos 4, Alyna Santiago 2, Allie Govert 2, McKayla Henry 3, Abby Stoddard 10, Lilli Stoddard 9, Alexis Smith 0, Gabbie Vania 4. Totals -- 33 8-15 76.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
WEST SIDE (4-4-4-4)
McDonald 0, Cloma 2, Pritchett 4, Bailey 0, Vaughn 4, Price 0, Payne 0, Burton 0, Bouyer 2, C. Jones. 4, L. Jones 0. Totals – 6 4-11 16.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 2 (Henry 1, A. Stoddard 1), West Side 0. Team fouls: Crown Point 16, West Side 14. Fouled out: None.