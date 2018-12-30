Boys Basketball
Big Dipper Tournament
Championship SubBracket 5th Place
Hammond 54, Chicago Vocational 45
CHICAGO VOCATIONAL (4-15-12-14)
Totals — 17 9-11 45.
HAMMOND (9-8-11-26)
Ronald Harris 6 5-6 17, Amiri Young 1 3-4 5, Parker Reynolds 0 4-4 4, Paul Redden 0 3-4 3, Harold Woods 3 2-2 8, Jamar Styles 4 2-2 10, Reggie Abram 3 1-2 7, Timothy Wilder 0 0-0 0. Totals — 17 20-24 54.
Leaders — Rebounds: Styles 5, Abram 5 (H). Steals: Woods 2 (H). Team fouls: Chicago Vocational 17, Hammond 12. Fouled out: None.
Consolation SubBracket 5th Place
Michigan City 51, Butler 50
BUTLER (13-15-13-9)
Totals — 18 7-9 50.
MICHIGAN CITY (12-14-12-13)
D. Hawkins 2 1-3 5, D. Reddix 2 0-0 4, T. Watson 0 0-0 0, O. Hatch 1 3-4 5, E. Bush 1 0-2 2, J. Bullock 0 0-0 0, D. Grant 1 0-0 2, J. Reid 5 0-0 12, R. Howard 6 9-12 21. Totals — 18 13-21 51.
3-point field goals: Reid 2 (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: Howard 14 (MC). Assistsk: Hawkins 2 (MC). Steals: Howard 2 (MC). Team fouls: Butler 21, Michigan City 10. Fouled out: Jaylen Birt (B).
Highland Tournament
Morton 57, Whiting 55
WHITING (11-7-22-15)
G'angelo Reillo 7 2-8 17, Osvaldo Terrazas 4 2-2 10, Zach Spencer 1 0-0 2, Diandrea Marshall 0 1-2 1, Nino Barbosa 3 9-10 15, Frank Senteno 4 0-0 8, Thomas Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals — 20 14-22 57.
MORTON (8-12-13-24)
3-point field goals: Reillo 1 (W). Leaders — Rebounds: Reillo 14 (W). Assists: Reillo 4 (W). Steals: Reillo 3 (W).
Munster 71, Griffith 56
MUNSTER (17-18-11-25)
Tyler Zabrecky 2 1-2 5, Eric Jerge 0 0-0 0, PJ Katona 0 0-0 0, Jevon Morris 4 2-4 12, Josh Davis 4 9-12 17, Jeremiah Lovett 3 1-2 7, Luka Balac 9 4-6 22, Nick Fies 2 0-0 5, Dorian Bedford 1 0-0 2, Jeffery Hemmelgarn 0 1-2 1, Scott Farmer 0 0-0 0. Totals — 25 17-26 71.
GRIFFITH (15-6-21-14)
Mike Kantior 1 0-0 3, Craig Gordon 1 1-2 4, Tim Lawson 6 4-7 16, Kyle Iwinski 1 1-1 3, Dekari Graham 1 0-0 2, Oshawn Lee 4 3-6 12, Corey Landers 5 3-4 16, Anthony Lane 0 0-0 0, Helal Issa 0 0-0 0, Drew Davenport 0 0-0 0, Josiah Harden 0 0-0 0. Totals – 19 12-20 56.
3-point field goals: Munster (Morris 2, Zabrecky 1, Fies 1); Griffith (Landers 3, Lee 1, Gordon 1, Kantior 1). Leaders — Rebounds: Lovett 6 (M); Landers 8 (G). Assists: Zabrecky 5 (M); Gordon 5 (G). Total fouls: Munster 17, Griffith 18. Fouled out: Benford (M).
Girls Basketball
Hoops 4 Pink
Bishop Noll 55, Centerville (OH) 54
BISHOP NOLL (15-12-10-20)
Courtney Blakely 9 4-5 25, Eris Harris 4 0-0 9, Rose Fuentes 0 2-3 2, Emily Sutton 4 0-0 8, Kristian Steele 5 1-2 11, Laila Rogers 0 0-2 0. Totals — 22 7-12 55.
CENTERVILLE (13-15-8-18)
Alexis Hutchinson 4 1-2 11, Amy Velasco 7 0-0 16, Kenzie Smith 0 0-0 0, Emma Stanley 1 1-2 4, Cotie McMahon 6 1-4 13, Kelsey George 1 0-0 2, Grace Stoller 0 0-0 0, Sam Chable 3 1-3 8, Gabby Rittinger 0 0-0 0. Totals — 22 4-11 54.
3-point field goals: Hutchinson 2, Velasco 2, Stanley, Chable(C), Blakely 3, Harris (BN). Leaders — Rebounds: McMahon 13 (C), Steele 11 (BN). Steals: McMahon 3 (C), Sutton 2 (BN). Team fouls: Centerville 16; Bishop Noll 16. Fouled out: Sutton (BN). Records: Centerville 10-1; Bishop Noll 14-0.