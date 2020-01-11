COLLEGE
Saturday's Results
Men’s basketball
Lincoln (Ill.) 70, Indiana Northwest 63
IU NORTHWEST (37-26)
Gibson 24, Richardson 15, Robinson 12, Watkins 3, Weston 0, Peace 7, Smith 0, Williams 2. Totals — 26 4-6 63.
LINCOLN (45-25)
Totals — 25 10-16 70.
3-point field goals: IUN 7 (Gibson 2, Richardson 2); Lincoln 10 (Crumble 4, Latham Jr. 2, Tyler 3, Porter 1). Team fouls: IUN 16, Lincoln 12. Fouled out: Watkins (IUN).
Michigan Tech 84, Purdue Northwest 77
MICHIGAN TECH (38-46)
Totals — 33 12-18 84.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (28-49)
Freels 19, Barnard 18, Gilmore 18, Doss 7, Hallihan 3, Toombs 7, Allison 5, Boyle 0, Spring 0, Nunn 0. Totals — 27 16-22 77.
3-point field goals: MT 6 (Monroe 1, Bilski 1, White 1, Carl 3); PNW 7 (Barnard 1, Gilmore 4, Hallihan 1, Allison 1). Team fouls: Michigan Tech 22, Purdue NW 18. Records: Michigan Tech 11-4, 5-2 GLIAC; Purdue NW 6-10, 1-6.
South Suburban 79, Illinois Valley 63
ILLINOIS VALLEY (29-34)
Totals — 19 18-20 63.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (41-38)
Martin 0, Deere 20, Carter 13, Dickerson 3, Stewart 5, Bell 15, Falls 9, Austin 12, Byrd 2. Totals — 35 3-8 79.
3-point field goals: IV 7 (Rodgers 1, Boone 3, Murphy 1, Wilson 2); SS 6 (Deere 2, Carter 1, Dickerson 1, Stewart 1, Bell 1). Team fouls: Illinois Valley 13, South Suburban 14. Fouled out: Rodgers (IV).
Women’s basketball
Lincoln (Ill.) 64, Indiana Northwest 55
IU NORTHWEST (8-19-15-13)
Crump 3, O’Malley 12, Schmidt 8, Siems 3, Smolen 17, Colburn 2, Hammar 4, Vieck 6. Totals — 21 7-7 55.
LINCOLN (19-14-16-15)
Totals — 24 9-16 64.
3-point field goals: IUN 6 (Crump 1, O’Malley 2, Siems 1, Vieck 2); Lincoln 7 (Clark 3, Smith 2, Lolling 2). Team fouls: IUN 15, Lincoln 11.
Michigan Tech 75, Purdue Northwest 55
MICHIGAN TECH (16-29-14-16)
Totals — 27 14-14 75.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (16-19-14-6)
Galbraith 12, Nennig 11, Brockington 7, Barnard 7, Jackson 0, Devalkenaere 11, Rhonehouse 4, Vauters 3, Damman 0, Goodman 0. Totals — 14 22-29 55.
3-point field goals: Michigan Tech 7 (Hobson 2, Botz 1, Welsh 2, Mogen 2); Purdue NW 5 (Nennig 1, Brockington 1, Barnard 1, Devalkenaere 1, Vauters 1). Team fouls: Michigan Tech 22, Purdue NW 14. Records: Michigan Tech 6-8, 4-3 GLIAC; Purdue NW 4-11, 3-4.