Baseball
Wis.-Parkside at Purdue Northwest, noon (DH)
North Central at South Suburban, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at DBU, 2 p.m.
Calumet College at Trinity International, 1 p.m. (DH)
Men's Golf
Calumet College at Alice Lloyd Spring Invitational at Battlefield, Richmond, Ky. (all day)
Softball
College of Lake County at South Suburban, noon (DH)
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 1 p.m. (DH)
Men's Tennis
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 1 p.m.
Women's Tennis
Wayne State at Purdue Northwest (Match Point), 2 p.m.