Baseball

Wis.-Parkside at Purdue Northwest, noon (DH)

North Central at South Suburban, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at DBU, 2 p.m.

Calumet College at Trinity International, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men's Golf

Calumet College at Alice Lloyd Spring Invitational at Battlefield, Richmond, Ky. (all day)

Softball

College of Lake County at South Suburban, noon (DH)

Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men's Tennis

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 1 p.m.

Women's Tennis

Wayne State at Purdue Northwest (Match Point), 2 p.m.

