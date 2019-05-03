Baseball
Spring Classic at South Central (field includes Hammond Academy), 9 a.m.
Kouts at North Miami, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at Bremen, 10 a.m.
Gavit at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Marquette Catholic at West Side, 11 a.m.
Tinley Park at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m. (DH)
Crown Point at Andrean, 1 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Rensselaer Invitational at Curtis Creek (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Marquette Catholic, Munster, South Central, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Christian School Invitational at North Shores, Mich. (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 9 a.m.
Lafayette Jefferson Hall of Fame Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Michigan City), noon
Lacrosse
Leo at LaPorte, 8 a.m.
Softball
Valparaiso at Mishawaka Cancer Classic, 8:30 a.m.
Twin Lakes Tournament (field includes Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster), 9 a.m.
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.
Boone Grove at Mt. Vernon, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at S.B. Riley, 10 a.m.
Marquette Catholic at Bremen, 10 a.m.
Westville at Calumet, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at South Central, 10 a.m.
Argos at River Forest, 11 a.m.
Bethany Christian at West Side, 11 a.m. (DH)
Boone Grove at Hamilton Southeastern, 1 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Illiana/Kankakee Valley Invitational at Illiana Christian (field includes Andrean, E.C. Central, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.
LeRoy Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
Michigan City at Marquette Catholic, noon
Boys Track
PCC Championship at Kouts, 9 a.m.
Girls Track
PCC Championship at Kouts, 9 a.m.