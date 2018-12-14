High School
Boys Basketball
Cornerstone (Sycamore) at Calumet Christian, 1 p.m.
T.F. South vs. Hyde Park at Crete-Monee, 3 p.m.
Roosevelt vs. Chicago Farragut at Collins, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Ft. Wayne Snider, 4:30 p.m.
Chicago Corliss at Bowman Academy, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.
West Side at Bosse, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Riley at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Waukegan at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Crown Point, 6:45 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Culver at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Hobart, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.
South Bend Career Academy at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Elkhart Memorial, 7 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cornerstone (Sycamore) at Calumet Christian, noon
21st Century at Griffith, 1:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 1:30 p.m.
South Bend Adams at Marquette Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
LaPorte at North Judson, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 3 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Clark at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 7:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic Invitational, TBA
Girls Bowling
T.F. North at Bremen Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.
T.F. South at Lockport Invitational at Strike and Spare, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton, Crown Point, Lowell, Portage at LaPorte Pairs, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton at Rensselaer Relays, 9 a.m.
Hobart at South Bend Washington Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.
Portage at Warsaw Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.
Thornton Fractional at Eisenhower Invitational, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart Central, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton at Rensselaer Relays, 9 a.m.
Hobart at South Bend Washington Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.
Portage at Warsaw Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart Central, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Andrean, Kankakee Valley at NCC Triangular at Lowell, 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll, Gavit, Highland, Whiting at Hobart Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove, E.C. Central, Hammond, Hanover Central, Hebron, Morton, Wheeler at Crown Point Carnahan Invitational, 9 a.m.
Calumet at Jeffersonville Tournament, 9 a.m.
Chesterton, Griffith, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City at Munster Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Mundelein, 9 a.m.
Merrillville at Rich East Tournament, 9 a.m.
T.F. South at Rich East Invitational, 9 a.m.
Valparaiso at Penn Super Duals, 8 a.m.
Portage at Washington Community Quad, 10 a.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Quakerdale Prep at South Suburban, 1 p.m.
IU Northwest at Huntington, 2 p.m.
Bosco Institute vs. Quakerdalel Prep at South Suburban, 3 p.m.
Holy Cross at Calumet College, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Illinois Springfield, 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
IU Kokomo at IU Northwest, noon
Holy Cross at Calumet College, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 1 p.m.