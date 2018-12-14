Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Cornerstone (Sycamore) at Calumet Christian, 1 p.m.

T.F. South vs. Hyde Park at Crete-Monee, 3 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Chicago Farragut at Collins, 4 p.m.

Merrillville at Ft. Wayne Snider, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago Corliss at Bowman Academy, 5 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 5:30 p.m.

West Side at Bosse, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

South Bend Riley at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Waukegan at Marian Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Warsaw at Crown Point, 6:45 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Culver at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Hobart, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Whiting, 7 p.m.

South Bend Career Academy at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Elkhart Memorial, 7 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Cornerstone (Sycamore) at Calumet Christian, noon

21st Century at Griffith, 1:30 p.m.

Hammond at Gavit, 1:30 p.m.

South Bend Adams at Marquette Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

LaPorte at North Judson, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 3 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Clark at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Hebron, 7:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic Invitational, TBA

Girls Bowling

T.F. North at Bremen Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m.

T.F. South at Lockport Invitational at Strike and Spare, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton, Crown Point, Lowell, Portage at LaPorte Pairs, 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton at Rensselaer Relays, 9 a.m.

Hobart at South Bend Washington Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.

Portage at Warsaw Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.

Thornton Fractional at Eisenhower Invitational, 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart Central, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Morton at Rensselaer Relays, 9 a.m.

Hobart at South Bend Washington Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.

Portage at Warsaw Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Elkhart Central, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Andrean, Kankakee Valley at NCC Triangular at Lowell, 9 a.m.

Bishop Noll, Gavit, Highland, Whiting at Hobart Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Boone Grove, E.C. Central, Hammond, Hanover Central, Hebron, Morton, Wheeler at Crown Point Carnahan Invitational, 9 a.m.

Calumet at Jeffersonville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Chesterton, Griffith, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City at Munster Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Mundelein, 9 a.m.

Merrillville at Rich East Tournament, 9 a.m.

T.F. South at Rich East Invitational, 9 a.m.

Valparaiso at Penn Super Duals, 8 a.m.

Portage at Washington Community Quad, 10 a.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Quakerdale Prep at South Suburban, 1 p.m.

IU Northwest at Huntington, 2 p.m.

Bosco Institute vs. Quakerdalel Prep at South Suburban, 3 p.m.

Holy Cross at Calumet College, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Illinois Springfield, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

IU Kokomo at IU Northwest, noon

Holy Cross at Calumet College, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 1 p.m.

