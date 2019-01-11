High School
Boys Basketball
Marian Catholic vs. Loyola at Pappas Shootout at DePaul Prep, 4 p.m.
Elkhart Memorial at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Tri-County at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
E.C. Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Kouts at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hebron, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Munster, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at MLK Dream Classic at Marshall (IL), 8:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
T.F. South at Joliet Central, noon
Marian Catholic at Coal City Shootout, 1 p.m.
Frontier at Covenant Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 1:30 p.m.
Indpls. Howe at 21st Century, 3 p.m.
Marquette Catholic vs. Chicago Simeon at Kenwood Academy, 5:45 p.m.
Roosevelt at Westville, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lowell at Plymouth Invitational, 10 a.m.
LaPorte, Michigan City at Elkhart Central Invitational, 11 a.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso Invitational, 11 a.m.
Boys Swimming
E.C. Central, Lowell, Morton at Kankakee Valley Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
GSSC Tournament at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
DAC Championship at Chesterton, 9 a.m.
E.C. Central, Morton at Kankakee Valley, 9:30 a.m.
GSSC Tournament at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
NCC Tournament at Lowell, 8:30 a.m.
DAC Championship at Michigan City, 9 a.m.
GSSC Tournament at Hanover Central, 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Geneseo Invitational, 8 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Woodlan Wrestling Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Northridge at E.C. Central, noon
College
Men's Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Ashland, 1 p.m.
Calumet College at Governors State, 3 p.m.
South Suburban at Illinois Valley, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Southern Illinois, 3 p.m.
College of the Ozarks vs. IU Northwest at A.I.I. Classic at IUNW, 4 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Calumet College at Governors State, 1 p.m.
South Suburban at Illinois Valley, 1 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Ashland, 3 p.m.
College of the Ozarks vs. IU Northwest at A.I.I. Classic at IUNW, 6 p.m.
Men's Bowling
Calumet College at Roto Grep Eagles Baker Challenge at Stardust, Addison, Ill. Day 1 (all day)
Women's Bowling
Calumet College at Roto Grep Eagles Baker Challenge at Stardust, Addison, Ill. Day 1 (all day)
Valparaiso at Mid-Winter Invitatonal at Jonesboro, Ark. (all day)
Men's Indoor Track
Calumet College at Gene Edmonds Invitational, West Lafayette (all day)
Women's Indoor Track
Calumet College at Gene Edmonds Invitational, West Lafayette (all day)
Men's Wrestling
Calumet College at Mustang Open, Conway, Ark., TBA