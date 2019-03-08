Boys Indoor Track
Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Lowell at HSR Qualifier at Purdue, 9 a.m.
T.F. North at Argo Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, E.C. Central, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Wheeler at NW Indiana Championship at Portage, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at HSR Qualifier at Trine, 10 a.m.
T.F. South at Rantoul Invitational at University of lllinois Armory, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Lowell at HSR Qualifier at Purdue, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove, Calumet, E.C. Central, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, LaPorte, Merrillville, South Central, Wheeler at NW Indiana Championship at Portage, 10 a.m.
Bishop Noll Relays, 10 a.m.
Merrillville at New Haven Invitational, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at HSR Qualier at Trine, 10 a.m.
T.F. South at Rantoul Invitational at University of Illinois Armory, 10 a.m.