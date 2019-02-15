Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

T.F. North at Peoria, 6 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Concord at Valparaiso, 6:45 p.m.

Frontier at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Calumet Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA

Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA

Gymnastics

DAC Meet at Portage, Noon

0
0
0
0
0