Boys Basketball
T.F. North at Peoria, 6 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Concord at Valparaiso, 6:45 p.m.
Frontier at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Hebron, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at ICSAA Tournament, TBA
Victory Christian at ACSI Tournament, TBA
Gymnastics
DAC Meet at Portage, Noon