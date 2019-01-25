Boys Basketball
Calumet Christian at Horizon Christian, 1:30 p.m.
T.F. South at Lincoln-Way West Warrior Shootout, 2 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Rock Bridge Mo. at Quincy Shootout, 5:30 p.m.
Bowman Academy at Chicago Orr Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.
21st Century at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Winamac, 7:30 p.m.
West Central at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Beecher Shootout, TBA
Roosevelt at Westview, TBA
T.F. North at Orr Shootout, TBA
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Horizon Christian, noon
Boone Grove at Kouts, 12:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Beecher, 12:30 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Lighthouse, 1:30 p.m.
Morton at Michigan City, 1:30 p.m.
Lowell at Gavit, 2:30 p.m.
West Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Argos at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at John Adams, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
T.F. South at SSC Blue Conference Meet at Oak Forest Bowl, 9 a.m.
Gymnastics
LaPorte, Michigan City at Chesterton Invitational, 11 a.m.
Hobart, Lowell at Merrillville Invitational, 1 p.m.
Boys Swimming
DAC Championship at Lake Central, 9 a.m.