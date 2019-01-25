Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

Calumet Christian at Horizon Christian, 1:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Lincoln-Way West Warrior Shootout, 2 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Rock Bridge Mo. at Quincy Shootout, 5:30 p.m.

Bowman Academy at Chicago Orr Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.

21st Century at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Andrean at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at South Bend Washington, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Highland, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Munster, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Winamac, 7:30 p.m.

West Central at Washington Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Beecher Shootout, TBA

Roosevelt at Westview, TBA

T.F. North at Orr Shootout, TBA

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Horizon Christian, noon

Boone Grove at Kouts, 12:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Beecher, 12:30 p.m.

Marquette Catholic at Lighthouse, 1:30 p.m.

Morton at Michigan City, 1:30 p.m.

Lowell at Gavit, 2:30 p.m.

West Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Argos at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at John Adams, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Chicago Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

T.F. South at SSC Blue Conference Meet at Oak Forest Bowl, 9 a.m.

Gymnastics

LaPorte, Michigan City at Chesterton Invitational, 11 a.m.

Hobart, Lowell at Merrillville Invitational, 1 p.m.

Boys Swimming

DAC Championship at Lake Central, 9 a.m.

