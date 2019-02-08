Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys Basketball

SB Trinity at Hammond Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Warsaw, 3:30 p.m.

Calumet at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Battle of the Borders at Kaukauna, Wisc., 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Westville, 7 p.m.

Clark at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Mishawaka Marian, 7 p.m.

Munster at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lake Central at Bloomington North, 11 a.m.

Chesterton, Crown Point, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso at Merrillville "Best of the Rest", 2 p.m.

