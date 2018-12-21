High School
Boys Basketball
Indpls. Manual Invitational: Hammond vs. Indpls. Tindley, 8:30 a.m.; Andrean vs. Indpls. Howe, 10 a.m.; Zionsville vs. Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
E.C. Central at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Portage, 7 p.m.
Battle of the Borders at West Side: Simeon vs. Bowman Academy, TBA; Lighthouse East vs. TBA, TBA
Hammond at John Marshall Community, TBA
Girls Basketball
Hillcrest Holiday Classic: Game 3, Sandburg vs. T.F. South, 10:30 a.m.; Game 10 or 14, T.F. South vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Calumet, noon
Hoosier/Buckeye Shootout (Indpls.): Cleveland John Hay (Ohio) vs. Bishop Noll, 1:15 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.
T.F. South at Hillcrest Holiday Classic, TBA
Boys Swimming
Highland at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Highland at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hebron, Whiting at Charles Marks Invitational at Boone Grove, 8 a.m.
E.C. Central, River Forest, West Side at Michigan City, 9 a.m.
Griffith, Hobart, Munster, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Marian Catholic at North Chicago, 9:30 a.m.
T.F. North at Dvorak Invitational at Harlem, 9:30 a.m.