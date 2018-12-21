Try 1 month for 99¢

High School

Boys Basketball

Indpls. Manual Invitational: Hammond vs. Indpls. Tindley, 8:30 a.m.; Andrean vs. Indpls. Howe, 10 a.m.; Zionsville vs. Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

E.C. Central at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Portage, 7 p.m.

Battle of the Borders at West Side: Simeon vs. Bowman Academy, TBA; Lighthouse East vs. TBA, TBA

Hammond at John Marshall Community, TBA

Girls Basketball

Hillcrest Holiday Classic: Game 3, Sandburg vs. T.F. South, 10:30 a.m.; Game 10 or 14, T.F. South vs. TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Calumet, noon

Hoosier/Buckeye Shootout (Indpls.): Cleveland John Hay (Ohio) vs. Bishop Noll, 1:15 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 1:30 p.m.

T.F. South at Hillcrest Holiday Classic, TBA

Boys Swimming

Highland at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Highland at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Chesterton, Clark, Gavit, Hebron, Whiting at Charles Marks Invitational at Boone Grove, 8 a.m.

E.C. Central, River Forest, West Side at Michigan City, 9 a.m.

Griffith, Hobart, Munster, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Marian Catholic at North Chicago, 9:30 a.m.

T.F. North at Dvorak Invitational at Harlem, 9:30 a.m.

