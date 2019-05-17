{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Crown Point at Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Highland at Elkhart Central, 10 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Kouts at Culver Academy, 10 a.m.

Marquette Catholic at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.

Morton at Hobart, 10 a.m.

West Lafayette at Merrillville, 10 a.m. (DH)

Clark at LaPorte, 11 a.m.

E.C. Central at Hammond, 11 a.m.

Crown Point at McCutcheon, 4 p.m.

Bajenski Tournament (field includes Andrean), TBA

Greyhound Classic at Carmel (field includes Chesterton), TBA

Boys Golf

Lake Central Invitational (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lowell, Marquette Catholic, Merrillville, Valparaiso), 11 a.m.

PCC Tournament at Hamlet, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Concord at LaPorte, 8 a.m.

Softball

Mishawaka Marian Bishops Cup Invitational (field includes Andrean), 10 a.m.

Clark at Westville, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at FW Carroll, 10 a.m. DH

West Side at Benton Central, 10 a.m.

Whiting at Kouts, 10 a.m.

Clark at Kouts, 1 p.m.

Whiting at Westville, 1 p.m.

