Baseball
Lake Central at Penn, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove at Whiting (Oil City Stadium), 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
Kouts at South Central, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Faith Christian at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)
North Newton at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Wawasee Tournament (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.
Westville at Bowman, 10 a.m.
Andrean at Providence Catholic, 11 a.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy (Riverside Park), 11 a.m.
Elkhart Memorial at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Hobart at Portage, 11 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Brother Rice, 11 a.m. (DH)
LaPorte at Plymouth, 11 a.m.
Morton at Chesterton, 11 a.m. (DH)
West Side at S.B. Clay, 5 p.m
Boys Golf
Lake Central Invitational at Sandy Pines (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Kankakee Valley, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Portage Invitational at Robbinhurst (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lowell, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 9 a.m.
Softball
Carmel Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Argos, North Judson at Washington Twp., 9 a.m.
Wawasee Invitational (field includes South Central), 9 a.m.
West Central at Westville, 9 a.m.
Whiting vs. Pioneer at Plymouth, 9 a.m.
Lakeshore, Mich. Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9:30 a.m.
Beecher at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)
Chesterton at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Hammond at North Newton, 10 a.m. (DH)
Hanover Central at Marquette Catholic, 10 a.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Hobart at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 10 a.m.
S.B. Career Academy at LaCrosse, 10 a.m.
Gavit at Michigan City, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Carmel Invitational (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
LeRoy Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Portage Doubles Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
South County Invitational at Hanover Central (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Kankakee Valley, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, Rensselaer), 9 a.m.
Boys Track
Dick Deardurff Classic at LaPorte (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Hanover Central Relays (field includes Bishop Noll, Gavit, Kouts, Lake Station, River Forest), 11 a.m.
Girls Track
West Lafayette Relays (field includes Chesterton, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Dick Deardurff Classic at LaPorte (field includes Boone Grove, Hobart, Lowell, Michigan City, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
Hanover Central Relays (field includes Bishop Noll, Gavit, Kouts, Lake Station, River Forest), 11 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Columbia City, 9 a.m.