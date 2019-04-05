Baseball
Culver Community at LaCrosse, 9 a.m.
Crown Point vs. Lafayette Harrison at McCutcheon, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Classic (teams include Morton, North Judson, Rensselaer), 10 a.m.
Kouts at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Logansport, 10 a.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 10 a.m. (DH)
South Central at Speedway, 10 a.m. (DH)
Bishop Noll vs. Guerin Catholic at Lafayette Central Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
Hebron at Whiting, 11 a.m.
Highland at Merrillville, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at Hammond, 11 a.m.
Morton at Andrean, 11 a.m.
West Side at 21st Century, 11 a.m.
Gavit at E.C. Central, noon
New Prairie at Griffith, noon
Crown Point vs. McCutcheon at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.
Bishop Noll vs. Mishawaka Marian at Lafayette Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lafayette Tournament, TBA
Boys Golf
Crown Point, Lake Central, Valparaiso at Harrison Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Hobart), 10 a.m.
Softball
Chesterton, Lake Central at Pendleton Hts. Horseshoe Classic, 9 a.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 10 a.m.
Clark at E.C. Central, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Kouts at South Newton, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison at Portage, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Morton at Andrean, 10 a.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte (Kesling Park), 10 a.m.
South Central at Culver Community, 10 a.m.
Valparaiso at Highland, 10 a.m. (DH)
Griffith at New Prairie, 11 a.m.
Hobart at Hebron, 11 a.m.
Munster at Penn, 10 a.m. (DH)
Girls Tennis
LaPorte at Logansport Tournament, 9 a.m.
Munster at North Central, 9 a.m.
Chesterton at Logansport Tournament, 10 a.m.
Portage at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
Munster vs. Terre Haute South at Brownsburg Community, 1 p.m.
Boys Track
Lowell at Thornridge, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at Culver Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Lowell at Culver Military, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Culver Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Noblesville, 9 a.m.
