Baseball
LaCrosse at North White, 9 a.m. (DH)
Calumet at Hammond, 10 a.m. (DH)
Concord at Andrean, 10 a.m.
Culver Academies at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.
Griffith at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m. (DH)
Hanover Central at North Newton, 10 a.m.
Highland at Gavit, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 10 a.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Morton, 10 a.m. (DH)
Clark at West Side, 11 a.m. (DH)
River Forest at Hammond Academy (Hessville Park), 11 a.m. (DH)
South Central at New Prairie, 11 a.m.
Round Robin Classic (field includes Huntington North, Lake Central, Lawrence Central), noon
Tinley Park vs. Bishop Noll, RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, noon
Concord at Crown Point, 2 p.m.
Penn at Andrean, 2 p.m.
Marquette Catholic at Culver Military, 2:30 pm..
Calumet Christian vs. Families of Faith Christian, RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 3 p.m.
Whiting vs. Merrillvile, RailCats H.S. Challenge at U.S. Steel Yard, 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Caston Invitational (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 9:30 a.m.
Don Dicken Classic at Warsaw, Ind. (Rozella Ford Country Club), (field includes Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Indianapolis Golf Invitational, 11 a.m.
Andrean at Evansville Mater Dei, noon
Marquette Catholic Invitational at Municipal Golf Course (field includes LaPorte, Michigan City, Wheeler), 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Elkhart at LaPorte, 8 a.m.
Softball
Lake Central Classic (field includes Franklin Central, Kankakee Valley, Mishawaka Marian), 9 a.m.
Boone Grove at Illiana Christian, 9:30 a.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 9:30 a.m.
Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m. (DH)
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.
Culver Community at Washington Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)
Griffith at Portage, 10 a.m.
Hebron at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
South Newton at LaCrosse, 10 a.m.
Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Pioneer at Morgan Twp., 10:30 a.m.
Hammond Academy at E.C. Central, 11 a.m.
Lowell at West Lafayette, 11 a.m. (DH)
Marquette Catholic at Clark, 11 a.m. (DH)
T.F. South at Gavit, 11 a.m.
North Judson at LaCrosse, 2 p.m.
North Miami at Morgan Twp., 2 p.m.
Westville at Covenant Christian, 2 p.m.
Munster at Leo Tournament, TBA
Girls Tennis
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Munster), 8 a.m.
East Noble Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Michigan City), 8:30 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
Lake Station, Wheeler at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Whiting at North Newton, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Culver Military, noon
Boys Track
Rich Jay Relays hosted by Gavit, at Clark (field includes Lake Station) 9 a.m.
Michigan Invitational at Ann Arbor, Mich. (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Ben Davis Relays (field includes Merrillville, Portage), 10 a.m.
Chesterton Relays (field includes Highland, Lowell, McCutcheon, Michigan City, North Newton, West Lafayette), 10 a.m.
Hobart Little 5 (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, E.C. Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, S.B. Washington), 10 a.m.
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes Andrean, Lake Central, Munster), 10 a.m.
Marion Relays (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Girls Track
Rich Jay Relays hosted by Gavit, at Clark (field includes Lake Station), 9 a.m.
Michigan Invitational at Ann Arbor (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Chesterton Relays (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lowell, McCutcheon, Michigan City, Munster, North Newton, West Lafayette), 10 a.m.
Hobart Little 5 (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, E.C. Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, S.B. Washington, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., River Forest), 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Illiana Christian at Eisenhower Invitational, noon
Kouts at Chesterton, 9 a.m.