Baseball
Gavit at Culver Academies, 8 a.m.
Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m.
Kouts at Hammond Academy (Hessville Park), 10 a.m. (DH)
LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 10 a.m. (DH)
LaPorte at Lowell, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at Lake Station, 10 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Lemont, 11 a.m. (DH)
Munster at Griffith, 11 a.m.
S.B. Washington at E.C. Central, 11 a.m.
Westville vs. Clark at Dowling Park, 11 a.m. (DH)
Zionsville at Lake Central, 11 a.m.
Boone Grove at Crown Point (County Line Classic), 4 p.m.
Boys Golf
Westville Invitational at Legacy Hills (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Morgan Twp., Whiting, LaCrosse, River Forest, South Central, LaPorte), noon
Softball
S.B. Clay Colonial Classic (field includes Andrean), 9:30 a.m.
Carmel at Crown Point, 10 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Marquette Catholic, 10 a.m.
New Palestine at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
T.F. North at Gavit, 10 a.m.
S.B. Adams at Griffith, 11 a.m. (DH)
Carmel at Kankakee Valley, 2 p.m.
New Palestine at Crown Point, 2 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Kouts, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Crown Point at S.B. St. Joseph, 9 a.m.
GLAC Tournament at Dowling Park, 9 a.m.
Munster at S.B. St. Joseph, 11 a.m.