Baseball
E.C. Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
LaCrosse at Kankakee Valley, 10 a.m.
North Newton at Hammond Academy (Dowling Park), 10 a.m. (DH)
S.B. Washington at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Wabash Tournament (field includes Hebron), 10 a.m.
Calumet at Gavit, 11 a.m.
Griffith at Morton, noon
Boys Golf
Kankakee Valley Invitational at Sandy Pines (includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Crown Point, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette Catholic, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, South Central), 8 a.m.
Valparaiso Invitational at Valparaiso Country Club (field includes Boone Grove, Elkhart Memorial, Kokomo, Penn, Michigan City), 11 a.m.
Wawasee Invitational (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Softball
LaPorte Tournament (field includes Hobart, Lowell), 9 a.m.
Hebron at Lady Apache Classic, 10 a.m.
New Prairie at South Central, 10 a.m.
Boone Grove at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m. (DH)
Chesterton at Fishers, 11 a.m.
Clark at West Side, 11 a.m. (DH)
T.F. North at E.C. Central, noon
Girls Tennis
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Portage), 8 a.m.
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Lime City Relays (field includes Merrillville), 8:30 a.m.
Palatine Relays (field includes Portage), 8:30 a.m.
Kouts Invitational (field includes Hebron, Morgan Twp., Lake Station, South Central), 9 a.m.
Lowell at Glenbard West, 10 a.m.
Kokomo Relays (field includes Crown Point), 11:30 a.m.
Girls Track
Palatine Relays (field includes Portage), 8:30 a.m.
Kouts Invitation (field includes Lake Station, South Central), 9 a.m.
Lowell at New Trier, 9:30 a.m.