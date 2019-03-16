Boys basketball
Class 2A
Semistate
Andrean 73, Frankton 64 – 2 OT
ANDREAN (13-16-8-9-12-15)
Eric Kendrick 2 0-2 4, Johnny Carrothers 7 6-9 20, Eric Goodes 1 1-4 3, Benjamin Jones 0 6-8 6, Deshon Burnett 3 0-0 7, Matthew Lelito 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ross 5 2-4 15, Nicky Flesher 5 5-6 16. Totals – 24 20-33 73.
FRANKTON (15-8-12-11-12-6)
Andrew Hartley 1 0-0 2, Brayton Cain 4 1-1 9, Ethan Bates 1 2-4 4, Jon Hatzell 3 0-4 8, Kayden Key 6 4-9 17, Rylan Detling 8 5-6 22, Will Whatley 1 0-0 2. Totals - 24 12-25 64.
3-point field goals: Andrean (Ross 3, Flesher 1, Burnett 1); Frankton (Hatzell 2, Kayden Key 1, Detling 1). Leaders -- Rebounds: Ross 10 (A); Detling 11 (F). Assists: Carrothers 2 (A); Cain 2 (F). Total fouls: Andrean 21, Frankton 24. Fouled out: Carrothers (A), Ross (A), Cain (F), Detling (F). Records: Andrean 20-8, Frankton 25-4.