Boys basketball
New Prairie 45, Westville 42
Girls Basketball
Class A state championship
Marquette Catholic 57, Vincennes Rivet 36
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC (13-14-17-13)
Sophia Nolan 10 2-4 26, Emma Nolan 5 2-2 12, Claire Salyer 2 1-4 7, Morgan Crook 1 1-2 4, Emmery Joseph 0 3-4 3, Dia Rallings 1 1-2 3, Ally McConnell 1 0-2 2, Ukari Payne 0 0-0 0, Kassandra Loza 0 0-0 0, Nathaly Reynaga 0 0-0 0, Jorden Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Grott 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 20 10-20 57.
VINCENNES RIVET (6-7-10-13)
Caroline Herman 4 3-3 11, Grace Waggoner 4 1-2 9, Tia Tolbert 4 0-0 8, Molly Niehaus 3 0-0 7, Maddisyn Halter 0 1-2 1, Macee Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Meredith Weiss 0 0-0 0, Lauren Carie 0 0-0 0, Avery Vantlin 0 0-0 0, Kathyrn Herman 0 0-0 0, Livia Trent 0 0-0 0, Elise Lowe 0 0-0 0. Totals -- 15 5-7 36.
3-point field goals: Marquette Catholic (S. Nolan 4, Salyer 2, Crook 1); Vincennes Rivet (Neihaus 1). Leaders -- Rebounds: S. Nolan 15 (MC); C. Herman, Waggoner 8 (VR). Assists: Joseph 6 (MC); C. Herman, Waggoner 2 (VR). Steals: Crook, S. Nolan 3 (MC); Tolbert 4 (VR). Total fouls: Marquette Catholic 13, Vincennes Rivet 14. Records: Marquette Catholic 27-2, Vincennes Rivet 29-1.
Gymnastics
Chesterton Sectional
1. Chesterton 114.675, 2. Lake Central 110.825, 3. Portage 110.150, 4. Crown Point 109.200, 5. Valparaiso 108.950, 6. Merrillville 107.825, 7. Hobart 96.525. 8. Lowell 84.350, 9. LaPorte 76.900, 10. Michigan City 74.425.
ALL-AROUND -- 1. Makenna King (S. Central) 38.775. 2. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 38.025, 3. Jordan Bush (CH) 37.875, 4. Whitney McKeon (V) 37.375, 5. Bobbie Russell (P) 37.225, 6. Michaella Drake (P) 36.825.
VAULT -- 1. Mia Pak (CH) 9.725, 2. Russell (P) 9.7, 3. (tie) King (SC), Bush (CH) 9.675, 5. Baylie Lawson (CH) 9.675, 6. McKeon (V) 9.525.
BARS -- 1. Pak (CH) 9.9, 2. Sophia Hunzelman (CH) 9.75, 3. King (SC) 9.7, 4. Amanatidis (LC) 9.65m 5. Bush (CH) 9.6, 6. McKeon (V) 9.55.
BEAM -- 1. King (SC) 9.775, 2. Hunzelman (CH) 9.7, 3. Callie Feldsien (Washington Twp) 9.45, 4. Amanatidis (LC) 9.425, 5. Alyssa Donovan (CH) 9.175, 6. Paige Hein (CP) 9.15.
FLOOR -- 1. (tie) Amanatidis (LC) 9.625, King (SC) 9.625, 3. McKeon (V) 9.6, 4. Bush (CH) 9.6, 5. Hunzelman (CH) 9.575, 6. Feldsien (WT) 9.55.
Boys swimming
IHSAA state finals
1. Carmel 353.5. Also: 4. Chesterton 165.5, 5. Munster 160, 10. Lake Central 74, 12. Valparaiso 58, 19. Highland 34, 20. Michigan City 28, 41. Crown Point 6.5.
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Carmel 1:29.21. Also: 2. Munster 1:30.68, 5. Chesterton 1:33.57.
200 FREE – 1. Jacob Mitchell (Carmel) 1:34.24. Also: 3. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 1:39.11, 15. Gabe Kroeger (Chesterton) 1:43.33.
200 IM – 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 1:45.63. Also: Holden Raffin (Munster) 1:48.65, 4. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 1:49.69.
50 FREE – 1. Jacob Destrampe (Franklin Community) 20.54. Also: 2. Ethan Churilla (Highland) 20.56, 5. Riley Ingram (Lake Central) 20.92, 9. Kyle Adams (Munster) 20.95, 11. Ethan Wing (Chesterton) 21.26, 14. Michael Zajac (Lake Central) 21.44.
DIVING – 1. Caiden Lake (Oak Hill) 522.85. Also: 8. Jack Schwartz (Valparaiso) 435.55.
100 FLY – 1. Tristan DeWitt (Fort Wayne Carroll) 47.53. Also: 2. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.40, 5. Jack Smith (Michigan City) 49.03, 6. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 49.58, 10. Christian Mikrut (Crown Point) 50.06, 16. Samuel Behrend (Valparaiso) 51.98.
100 FREE – 1. Jacob Destrampe (Franklin Community) 44.78. Also: 2. Ethan Churilla (Highland) 44.97, 5. Riley Ingram (Lake Central) 45.77, 7. Ethan Wing (Chesterton) 46.36.
500 FREE – 1. Jacob Mitchell (Carmel) 4:16.72. Also: 14. Jack Tinsley (Lake Central) 4:41.04.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Carmel 1:22.71. Also: 3. Chesterton 1:24.65, 7. Valparaiso 1:26.31, 9. Munster 1:25.69, 10. Lake Central 1:26.76.
100 BACK – 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 46.66. Also: 3. Holden Raffin (Munster) 48.59, 5. Jack Smith (Michigan City) 50.07, 6. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 50.10, 16. Alajandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 51.60.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Kyle Adams (Munster) 54.08.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Carmel 2:58.75. Also: 4. Munster 3:06.00, 5. Chesterton 3:06.81, 6. Lake Central 3:08.22, 8. Valparaiso 3:11.12.