Girls basketball

Morgan Township 46, Kouts 34

MORGAN TOWNSHIP (15-11-8-12)

Abbett 4, O’Brien 10, Wells 0, G. Good 4, Whitaker 0, Stanko 11, Lemmons 0, Bee 12, Detraz 0, S. Good 5. Totals — 13 19-32 46.

KOUTS (9-8-6-11)

Garavalia 0, Hall 3, L. Kobza 11, Capouch 10, Benefield 1, Semento 0, Kodyker 2, Clindaniel 3, M. Kobza 4. Totals — 10 12-18 34.

3-point baskets: Abbett 1 (MT); Capouch 1, Clindaniel 1 (K). Team fouls: Morgan 18, Kouts 20. Fouled out: Garavalia, Hall (K). Records: Morgan 9-2, 3-0 PCC; Kouts 10-4, 2-2.

Marian Christmas Invite

Championship

Marian Catholic 57, Rich East 29

Lannah Dee 11, Brianna Hill 10.

Record: Marian Catholic 7-4.

Michigan Holiday Classic

Southfield A&T 60, Bishop Noll 40

SOUTHFIELD (17-14-12-17)

Totals — 25 6-12 60.

BISHOP NOLL (12-7-9-12)

Blakley 19, Robinson 0, Gonzalez 5, Fuentes 12, Heintz 3, Damacio 1. Totals — 14 10-18 40.

3-point field goals: Willis 3, Austin 1 (S); Blakley 1, Fuentes 1 (BN). Team fouls: Southfield 17, Bishop Noll 13. Records: Bishop Noll 5-4.

Boys swimming

LaPorte 56, Jimtown 32

Mishawaka Marian 49, LaPorte 48

(LaPorte winners only)

200 free relay: Grant Olson, Gage Lane, Joseph Bartoszewicz, Lucas Banic; 50 free: Bartoszewicz; 100 free: Bartoszewicz; 200 free: Olson; 500 free: Olson; Diving: Toy Hayes.

Penn 109, Lake Central 62

200 medley relay: Penn 1:39.96; 200 free: Radde (P) 1:49.55; 200 IM: Eric Tinsley (LC) 2:03.96; 50 free: Zuyderwyk (P) 21.84; Diving: Zach Ramacci (LC) 265.60; 100 butterfly: Brothers (P) 55.36; 100 free: Zuyderwyk (P) 47.74; 500 free: Nathan (P) 5:14.03; 200 free relay: Penn 1:28.18; 100 backstroke: Radde (P) 54.26; 100 breaststroke: Tinsley (LC) 1:03.24; 400 free relay: Penn 3:21.06.

Twin Lakes Invite

Team scores: 1. Maconaquah 138, 2. Delphi 94, 3. Twin Lakes 82, 4. Kankakee Valley 52, 5. Manchester 22.

(Top KV results only)

200 free relay: 2. Bryce Martin, Nick Pearson, Brayden Kollada, Bryce Brodner 2:06.65; 800 free relay: 3. Chase Brown, Luke Bristol, Nick Misner, Brock Martin 10:06.97; 200 backstroke relay: 3. Bryce Martin, Reece Wangen, Pearson, Brodner 2:12.12.

Girls swimming

Lake Central 93, Penn 93

200 medley relay: LC (Jourie Wilson, Michaela Spears, Maggie DePirro, Paige Bakker) 1:49.89; 200 free: Hanna Spoolstra (LC) 1:58.29; 200 IM: Spears (LC) 2:13.60; 50 free: Bakker (LC) 24.30; Diving: Betzer (P) 245.15; 100 butterfly: DePirro (LC) 1:00.50; 100 free: Bakker (LC) 53.52; 500 free: Spoolstra (LC) 5:22.67; 200 free relay: LC (Spoolstra, Lilah Nelson, DePirro, Spears) 1:42.72; 100 backstroke: Wilson (LC) 58.23; 100 breaststroke: Spears (LC) 1:08.87; 400 free relay: LC (Spoolstra, Nelson, Wilson, Bakker) 3:43.02.

LaPorte 75, Jimtown 25

LaPorte 81, Mishawaka Marian 20

Record: LaPorte 8-1.

Griffith Invitational

Team scores: 1. Lowell 177, 2. Kankakee Valley 90, 3. Griffith 55, 4. Wheeler 34, 5. Morton 29, 6. Bishop Noll 15, 7. Calumet 13, 8. E.C. Central 12.

(Top KV results only)

200 free: 2. Kristy Kohlhagen 2:24.28; 200 IM: 1. Kirstin West 2:25.42; 100 butterfly: 1. West 1:12.32.

Wrestling

Tom Cameron Invitational

At Merrillville

Team Scores

Round 1

Merrillville 69, Morton 12

Kankakee Valley 51, Highland 27

Harrison 48, Plymouth 30

Hobart 70, Penn 3

Round 2

Merrillville 74, Highland 6

Kankakee Valley 54, Morton 24

Harrison 78, Penn 6

Hobart 42, Plymouth 27

Round 3

Merrillville 66, Kankakee Valley 15

Highland 48, Morton 21

Hobart 42, Harrison 31

Plymouth 51, Penn 18

Round 4

Harrison 36, Merrillville 32

Hobart 60, Kankakee Valley 15

Penn 48, Highland 31

Plymouth 65, Morton 6

Round 5

Hobart 41, Merrillville 30

Harrison 63, Kankakee Valley 7

Plymouth 60, Highland 16

Penn 60, Morton 15

Friday’s Late Results

Boys Basketball

Kouts 57, South Central 41

KOUTS (16-16-11-14)

Baker 0, Croff 0, Heinhold 0, Kneifel 7, Kneifel 11, McCormick 9, Schoon 0, Vick 0, Wireman 9, Wireman 21, Young 0. Totals – 21 13-21 57.

SOUTH CENTRAL (9-11-11-10)

Bailey 0, Bunce 0, Carr 13, Christy 12, Glisic 0, Guevara 1, Haschel 0, Hudspeth 4, Scott 6, Smoker 0, Snyder 5. Totals – 16 6-16 41.

3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Kneifel, Kneifel); South Central 3 (Carr, Scott, Snyder). Team fouls: Kouts 16, South Central 19. Fouled out: Kneifel (K); Glisic (SC).

Victory Christian Academy 61, LaLumiere Blue 47

VICTORY CHRISTIAN (17-11-14-19)

Savage 6, Thomae 18, Lee 6, Carlson 10, Schmidt 21, Ogorek 0. Totals – 18 20-28 61.

LALUMIERE BLUE (6-12-12-17)

Harkness 0, Vanderbough 4, Bryan 5, Smith 19, Isaacs 4, Duncan 8, Covalle 7, Meents 0. Totals – 16 13-18 47.

West Side 69, Hammond 62

WEST SIDE (22-19-12-15)

Quimari Peterson 10, Paris Roberson 11, Parion Roberson 17, Billy Muldrew 4, Mason Nicholson 11, Israel Hines 0, Dominique Williams 7, Isaiah Sims 1, Isaiah King 2. Totals — 23 19-28 69.

HAMMOND (15-14-18-15)

Jordan Woods 4, Harold Woods 13, Tim Wilder 11, Reggie Abram 17, Darrell Reed 12, Jamar Styles 5, Kenneth McClendon 0, Michael Anderson 0. Totals — 21 14-24 62.

3-point field goals: West Side 4(Peterson 2, Parion Roberson 2); Hammond 6 (Abram 3, Harold Woods 2, Styles). Team fouls: West Side 18, Hammond 20. Fouled out: Muldrew (WS), Styles (H).

Girls Basketball

Merrillville 51, LaPorte 49

LAPORTE (9-10-16-14)

Alanti Biggers 5, Madison Coates 0, Kayla Jones 8, Ryin Ott 22, Nyla Asad 11, Danielle Krontz 0, Lauren Pollock 0, Shelby Linn 3. Totals – 20 5-6 49.

MERRILLVILLE (12-10-14-15)

Cailynn Dilosa 11, Aaniejah Crim 0, Torri Miller 9, Armani Alvarez 5, Davina Smith 10, Destiny Walker 0, SaMya Miller 2, Armani Cole 12, Sheki’nah Thomas 2. Totals – 20 6-11 51.

3-point field goals: LaPorte 4 (Ott, Jones, Asad, Biggers), Merrillville 5 (Smith 2, T. Miller, Alvarez, Dilosa). Team fouls: LaPorte 14, Merrillville 11. Fouled out: Pollock (LP).

