Girls basketball
Morgan Township 46, Kouts 34
MORGAN TOWNSHIP (15-11-8-12)
Abbett 4, O’Brien 10, Wells 0, G. Good 4, Whitaker 0, Stanko 11, Lemmons 0, Bee 12, Detraz 0, S. Good 5. Totals — 13 19-32 46.
KOUTS (9-8-6-11)
Garavalia 0, Hall 3, L. Kobza 11, Capouch 10, Benefield 1, Semento 0, Kodyker 2, Clindaniel 3, M. Kobza 4. Totals — 10 12-18 34.
3-point baskets: Abbett 1 (MT); Capouch 1, Clindaniel 1 (K). Team fouls: Morgan 18, Kouts 20. Fouled out: Garavalia, Hall (K). Records: Morgan 9-2, 3-0 PCC; Kouts 10-4, 2-2.
Marian Christmas Invite
Championship
Marian Catholic 57, Rich East 29
Lannah Dee 11, Brianna Hill 10.
Record: Marian Catholic 7-4.
Michigan Holiday Classic
Southfield A&T 60, Bishop Noll 40
SOUTHFIELD (17-14-12-17)
Totals — 25 6-12 60.
BISHOP NOLL (12-7-9-12)
Blakley 19, Robinson 0, Gonzalez 5, Fuentes 12, Heintz 3, Damacio 1. Totals — 14 10-18 40.
3-point field goals: Willis 3, Austin 1 (S); Blakley 1, Fuentes 1 (BN). Team fouls: Southfield 17, Bishop Noll 13. Records: Bishop Noll 5-4.
Boys swimming
LaPorte 56, Jimtown 32
Mishawaka Marian 49, LaPorte 48
(LaPorte winners only)
200 free relay: Grant Olson, Gage Lane, Joseph Bartoszewicz, Lucas Banic; 50 free: Bartoszewicz; 100 free: Bartoszewicz; 200 free: Olson; 500 free: Olson; Diving: Toy Hayes.
Penn 109, Lake Central 62
200 medley relay: Penn 1:39.96; 200 free: Radde (P) 1:49.55; 200 IM: Eric Tinsley (LC) 2:03.96; 50 free: Zuyderwyk (P) 21.84; Diving: Zach Ramacci (LC) 265.60; 100 butterfly: Brothers (P) 55.36; 100 free: Zuyderwyk (P) 47.74; 500 free: Nathan (P) 5:14.03; 200 free relay: Penn 1:28.18; 100 backstroke: Radde (P) 54.26; 100 breaststroke: Tinsley (LC) 1:03.24; 400 free relay: Penn 3:21.06.
Twin Lakes Invite
Team scores: 1. Maconaquah 138, 2. Delphi 94, 3. Twin Lakes 82, 4. Kankakee Valley 52, 5. Manchester 22.
(Top KV results only)
200 free relay: 2. Bryce Martin, Nick Pearson, Brayden Kollada, Bryce Brodner 2:06.65; 800 free relay: 3. Chase Brown, Luke Bristol, Nick Misner, Brock Martin 10:06.97; 200 backstroke relay: 3. Bryce Martin, Reece Wangen, Pearson, Brodner 2:12.12.
Girls swimming
Lake Central 93, Penn 93
200 medley relay: LC (Jourie Wilson, Michaela Spears, Maggie DePirro, Paige Bakker) 1:49.89; 200 free: Hanna Spoolstra (LC) 1:58.29; 200 IM: Spears (LC) 2:13.60; 50 free: Bakker (LC) 24.30; Diving: Betzer (P) 245.15; 100 butterfly: DePirro (LC) 1:00.50; 100 free: Bakker (LC) 53.52; 500 free: Spoolstra (LC) 5:22.67; 200 free relay: LC (Spoolstra, Lilah Nelson, DePirro, Spears) 1:42.72; 100 backstroke: Wilson (LC) 58.23; 100 breaststroke: Spears (LC) 1:08.87; 400 free relay: LC (Spoolstra, Nelson, Wilson, Bakker) 3:43.02.
LaPorte 75, Jimtown 25
LaPorte 81, Mishawaka Marian 20
Record: LaPorte 8-1.
Griffith Invitational
Team scores: 1. Lowell 177, 2. Kankakee Valley 90, 3. Griffith 55, 4. Wheeler 34, 5. Morton 29, 6. Bishop Noll 15, 7. Calumet 13, 8. E.C. Central 12.
(Top KV results only)
200 free: 2. Kristy Kohlhagen 2:24.28; 200 IM: 1. Kirstin West 2:25.42; 100 butterfly: 1. West 1:12.32.
Wrestling
Tom Cameron Invitational
At Merrillville
Team Scores
Round 1
Merrillville 69, Morton 12
Kankakee Valley 51, Highland 27
Harrison 48, Plymouth 30
Hobart 70, Penn 3
Round 2
Merrillville 74, Highland 6
Kankakee Valley 54, Morton 24
Harrison 78, Penn 6
Hobart 42, Plymouth 27
Round 3
Merrillville 66, Kankakee Valley 15
Highland 48, Morton 21
Hobart 42, Harrison 31
Plymouth 51, Penn 18
Round 4
Harrison 36, Merrillville 32
Hobart 60, Kankakee Valley 15
Penn 48, Highland 31
Plymouth 65, Morton 6
Round 5
Hobart 41, Merrillville 30
Harrison 63, Kankakee Valley 7
Plymouth 60, Highland 16
Penn 60, Morton 15
Friday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Kouts 57, South Central 41
KOUTS (16-16-11-14)
Baker 0, Croff 0, Heinhold 0, Kneifel 7, Kneifel 11, McCormick 9, Schoon 0, Vick 0, Wireman 9, Wireman 21, Young 0. Totals – 21 13-21 57.
SOUTH CENTRAL (9-11-11-10)
Bailey 0, Bunce 0, Carr 13, Christy 12, Glisic 0, Guevara 1, Haschel 0, Hudspeth 4, Scott 6, Smoker 0, Snyder 5. Totals – 16 6-16 41.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Kneifel, Kneifel); South Central 3 (Carr, Scott, Snyder). Team fouls: Kouts 16, South Central 19. Fouled out: Kneifel (K); Glisic (SC).
Victory Christian Academy 61, LaLumiere Blue 47
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (17-11-14-19)
Savage 6, Thomae 18, Lee 6, Carlson 10, Schmidt 21, Ogorek 0. Totals – 18 20-28 61.
LALUMIERE BLUE (6-12-12-17)
Harkness 0, Vanderbough 4, Bryan 5, Smith 19, Isaacs 4, Duncan 8, Covalle 7, Meents 0. Totals – 16 13-18 47.
West Side 69, Hammond 62
WEST SIDE (22-19-12-15)
Quimari Peterson 10, Paris Roberson 11, Parion Roberson 17, Billy Muldrew 4, Mason Nicholson 11, Israel Hines 0, Dominique Williams 7, Isaiah Sims 1, Isaiah King 2. Totals — 23 19-28 69.
HAMMOND (15-14-18-15)
Jordan Woods 4, Harold Woods 13, Tim Wilder 11, Reggie Abram 17, Darrell Reed 12, Jamar Styles 5, Kenneth McClendon 0, Michael Anderson 0. Totals — 21 14-24 62.
3-point field goals: West Side 4(Peterson 2, Parion Roberson 2); Hammond 6 (Abram 3, Harold Woods 2, Styles). Team fouls: West Side 18, Hammond 20. Fouled out: Muldrew (WS), Styles (H).
Girls Basketball
Merrillville 51, LaPorte 49
LAPORTE (9-10-16-14)
Alanti Biggers 5, Madison Coates 0, Kayla Jones 8, Ryin Ott 22, Nyla Asad 11, Danielle Krontz 0, Lauren Pollock 0, Shelby Linn 3. Totals – 20 5-6 49.
MERRILLVILLE (12-10-14-15)
Cailynn Dilosa 11, Aaniejah Crim 0, Torri Miller 9, Armani Alvarez 5, Davina Smith 10, Destiny Walker 0, SaMya Miller 2, Armani Cole 12, Sheki’nah Thomas 2. Totals – 20 6-11 51.
3-point field goals: LaPorte 4 (Ott, Jones, Asad, Biggers), Merrillville 5 (Smith 2, T. Miller, Alvarez, Dilosa). Team fouls: LaPorte 14, Merrillville 11. Fouled out: Pollock (LP).