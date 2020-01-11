Boys basketball
Andrean 82, Marquette 59
MARQUETTE (10-11-16-21)
Tarnow 23, Harris 20, Balling 10, Kobe 2, Bakota 0, Kellom 4, Johnson 0, Brooks 0. Totals — 21 15-19 59.
ANDREAN (18-17-21-26)
Reynolds 6, Cundiff 2, Goodes 4, Ballentine 9, Jones 14, Bartz 2, Gillespie 10, Burnett 19, Flesher 12, Snyder 2. Totals — 36 5-7 82.
3-point field goals: Marquette 2 (Harris 2); Andrean 3 (Reynolds 1, Ballentine 1, Burnett 1. Team fouls: Marquette 12, Andrean 15. Fouled out: Johnson (M).
Girls basketball
Heritage Christian 68, Bishop Noll 38
HERITAGE (17-15-20-16)
Totals — 30 8-20 68.
BISHOP NOLL (13-14-6-5)
Blakley 19, Robinson 0, Gonzalez 2, Sutton 1, Heintz 2, Damacio 5, Barbajal 0, Campbell 9. Totals — 13 9-22 38.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 1 (Blakley 1). Team fouls: Heritage 15, Bishop Noll 18.
Boys bowling
Greater Lake County Sectional
Team event
1. Highland 2322, 2. Griffith 2246, 3. Lake Central 2216, 4. Andrean 2064, 5. Munster 1913, 6. Bishop Noll 1733, 7. Morton 1526.
Championship: Highland 452, Griffith 320 (both teams advance to regional).
Girls bowling
Greater Lake County Sectional
Team event
1. Griffith 1944, 2. Lake Central 1870, 3. Bishop Noll 1851, 4. Highland 1846, 5. Andrean 1302, 6. Morton 1034.
Championship: Griffith 385, Lake Central 275 (both teams advance to regional).
Boys swimming
Hobart 105, LaPorte 67
LaPorte winners only
200 IM: Lucas Banic (L) 2:28.91; 100 butterfly: Grant Olson (L) 1:09.91.
Girls swimming
LaPorte 126, Hobart 59
LaPorte winners only
200 medley relay: LaPorte (Caiya Cooper, Abie Wiencek, Alicia Wireman); 200 free: Cooper (L); 200 IM: Becca Shaffer (L); 50 free: Wiencek (L); Diving: Mackenzie Olson (L); 100 butterfly: Shaffer (L); 100 free: Wiencek (L); 500 free: Cooper (L); 200 free relay: LaPorte (Callie Hekter, Wireman, Gabby Hull, Wiencek). 100 backstroke: Lauren Miskowicz (L); 400 free relay: LaPorte (Shaffer, Audrey Jeffers, Miskowicz, Cooper).
Highland Invitational
1. Crown Point 337, 2. Munster 309, 3. Lake Central 273, 4. Valparaiso 241, 5. Michigan City 105, 6. Portage 68, 7. Highland 54.
200 medley relay: 1. Crown Point (Emma Bahr, Jordan Artim, Aly Hoover, Kyle LaChapelle) 1:52.83; 2. Munster 1:53.14; 3. Valparaiso 2:00.09; 200 free: 1. Hanna Spoolstra (LC) 1:58.09; 2. Priscilla Zavala (VAL) 2:01.16; 3. Hannah Shepherd (VAL) 2:01.73; Diving: 1. Ruba Alobeid (VAL) 340.81; 2. Shelby Noonan (LC) 328.40; 3. Ashley Young (VAL) 324.05; 200 IM: 1. Michaela Spears (LC) 2:10.75; 2. Aliya Decker (VAL) 2:12.37; 3. Maggie DePirro (LC) 2:15.87; 50 free: 1. Artim (CP) 23.64; 2. Paige Bakker (LC) 23.95; 3. Clarisa Cortez (M) 25.12; 100 butterfly: 1. DePirro (LC) 59.86; 2. Zavala (M) 1:01.53; 3. Kaitlin Gardner (CP) 1:05.09; 100 free: 1. Bakker (LC) 53.65; 2. Jourie Wilson (LC) 54.82; 3. LaChapelle (CP) 56.54; 500 free: 1. Decker (VAL) 5:12.54; 2. Spoolstra (LC) 5:21.90; 3. Shannon McCall (VAL) 5:28.20; 200 free relay: 1. Crown Point (Artim, Abbie Werner, Emma Smith, LaChapelle) 1:43.10; 2. Munster 1:43.49; 3. Valparaiso 1:44.66; 100 backstroke: 1. Wilson (LC) 58.48; 2. Elizabeth Hanas (M) 1:01.58; 3. Bahr (CP) 1:03.63; 100 breaststroke: 1. Artim (CP) 1:06.11; 2. Spears (LC) 1:08.00; 3. Avery Johnston (P) 1:08.86; 400 free relay: 1. Lake Central (Spoolstra, Spears, Wilson, Bakker) 3:43.83; 2. Valparaiso 3:50.62; 3. Munster 3:54.09.
Wrestling
Lake County Championships
1. Merrillville 268, 2. Hobart 260.5, 3. Lake Central 215, 4. Rensselaer Central 175, 5. Highland 158.5, 5. Lowell 158.5, 7. Gavit 138, 8. River Forest 136, 9. Crown Point 110, 10. Munster 102.5, 11. Andrean 100, 12. Lake Station 97, 13. Griffith 94, 14. Hanover Central 77.5, 15. EC Central 73, 16. Clark 73, 17. Wheeler 61.5, 18. Whiting 55, 19. Hammond 37.5, 20. Bishop Noll 20.
Finals
106 -- Jeff Bailey (RF) d. Trevor Triana (Ho) 18-4; 113 -- Anthony Bahl (CP) p. Lucas Clement (Mv) 0:14; 120 -- Ruben Padilla (Ho) d. Sebastian Cortez (LC) 5-0; 126 -- Aleksandar Pejovski (Mv) d. Josh Daniels (LC) 12-9; 132 -- Isaiah Ponce (LC) d. Adam Ahmad (Hi) 4-0; 138 -- Eli Hickman (RC) d. Nick Tattini (CP) 22-11. 145 -- Christian Ponce (LC) p. Kyle Carter (RC) 1:48; 152 -- Shawn Hollis (L) p. Tyler Turley (Ho) 4:59; 160 -- Ryan Breedlove (HC) d. Hayden Homoky (Ho) SV 2-0; 170 -- Abel Verbeek (L) d. Jake Simpson (Ho) 7-2; 182 -- Khris Walton (Mv) d. Aaron Stewart (LS) 12-3; 190 -- Javonte Williams (Mv) d. Mark Mummey (Ho) 9-5; 220 -- Jason Streck (Mv) p. Bobby Babcock (Ho) 2:19; 285 -- Sam Perez (Hi) p. Andres Larios (C) 2:46.
Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Bowman 58, West Side 53
WEST SIDE (11-10-16-16)
Quimari Peterson 14, Israel Hines 0, Paris Roberson 7, Dominique Williams 0, Isaiah Sims 0, Billy Muldrew 9, Nisaiah King 0, Parion Roberson 17, Mason Nicholson 6. Totals – 20 8-12 53.
BOWMAN (16-15-10-17)
Lamont Wilkerson 0, Cleveland Neal 9, Koron Davis 9, Raymond Terry 11, Jacques Williams 17, Marsalis Peavy 0, Judah Tolbert 0, Jessie Walker 12. Totals – 26 4-8 58.
3-point field goals: West Side 5 (Peterson 3, Parion Roberson 2), Bowman 2 (Neal 1, Davis 1). Team fouls: West Side 11, Bowman 13.
Crown Point 70, Michigan City 68
CROWN POINT (14-17-17-22)
Ty Smith 24, Drew Adzia 10, Dylan Matusak 0, Miles Lubbers 12, Luke Hanlon 0, Darren Roach 9, David Brown 2, Ben Uran 7, Felix Meeks 0, Jake Oostman 6. Totals – 25-44 15-21 70.
MICHIGAN CITY (17-20-11-20)
Dez’mand Hawkins 18, Tahari Watson 8, Omarion Hatch 3, Donye’ Grant 0, Jalen Bullock 4, James Hodges Jr. 15, Evan Bush 13, Jose Jenkins Jr. 7, Denzell Spears 0. Totals – 24-63 11-19 68.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 5-13 (Smith 3, Roach 2); Michigan City 9-39 (Hawkins 4, Watson 2, Hodges 2, Hatch). Team fouls: Crown Point 16, Michigan City 21. Fouled out: Hodges, Watson (MC).
Hanover Central 76, Bishop Noll 55
BISHOP NOLL (55)
J. Reardon 18, H. Laurencik 8, B. Jones 5, A. Artis 4, W. Feagin 4, X. Roldan 4, M. Mabry 4, T. Acree 3, A. Louis 3, A. Chance 2, C. Ayala 0. Totals – 16 18-23 55.
HANOVER CENTRAL (76)
Totals – 29 9-16 76.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 5-18 (Reardon 2, Laurencik 2, Louis); Hanover Central 9-19. Team fouls: Bishop Noll 16, Hanover Central 20. Fouled out: None.
Girls Basketball
Crown Point 77, Michigan City 48
CROWN POINT (21-26-18-12)
Alyvia Santiago 3, Brooke Lindesmith 2, Mia Depta 0, Jessica Carrothers 23, Dash Shaw 19, Nikki Gerodemos 2, Allie Govert 8, McKayla Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 8, Lilly Stoddard 12, Alexis Smith 0, Gabbie Vania 0. Totals – 24 24-32 77.
MICHIGAN CITY (12-13-10-13)
Jeanes 0, Katelyn Halfacre 20, Mary Pat Kelley 2, Mitchell 0, As. Lemons 0, Ariana Lemons 1, Wair 0, Dolores Adams 0, Trinity Thompson 25, Sativa Santana 0, Harvey 0. Totals – 14 19-26 48.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 5 (Shaw 2, Govert, A. Stoddard, Santiago); Michigan City 1 (Halfacre). Team fouls: Crown Point 22, Michigan City 19. Fouled out: None.