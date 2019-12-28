Boys basketball
Kankakee Valley Holiday Tournament
Championship
Lafayette Harrison 61, Kankakee Valley 44
Consolation
South Central 66, Illiana Christian 59
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN
Bandstra 3, Foster 5, Gomez 11, Mulderink 4, Schaff 0, Van Drunen 5, Van Essen 20. Totals — 20 14-17 59.
SOUTH CENTRAL
Bailey 0, Carr 19, Christy 11, Glisic 3, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 14, Scott 2, Smoker 12, Snyder 5. Totals — 21 18-27 66.
3-point field goals: Hudspeth 3, Smoker 2. Snyder 1 (SC); Bandstra 1, Foster 1, Gomez 1, Van Essen 2 (IC). Team fouls: Illiana 22, SC 19. Fouled out: Mulderink (IC).
Semifinals
Lafayette Harrison 66, Illiana Christian 49
Kankakee Valley 76, South Central 64
SOUTH CENTRAL
Bailey 0, Carr 28, Christy 8, Glisic 4, Hudspeth 7, Scott 7, Smoker 10, Snyder 0. Totals — 27 7-12 64.
KANKAKEE VALLEY
Caldwell 4, Carden 12, Dyniewski 2, Herrema 20, Jordan 8, Martin 10, Mikash 20. Totals — 28 12-18 76.
3-point field goals: Carr, Hudspeth 1, Smoker 1 (SC); Carden 1, Herrema 3, Jordan 2, Martin 2 (KV). Team fouls: South Central 17, KV 16.
All Tourney Team: Logan Van Essen (Illiana Christian), Brendan Carr (South Central), Gavin Herrema (Kankakee Valley), Camden Smith (Harrison), Jordan Walters (Harrison)
Noblesville Holiday Tournament
Chesterton 44, Crown Point 35
CHESTERTON (11-7-11-15)
Grayson 12, Lombardini 0, Elliott 0, Mullen 4, Wadding 9, Eaton 3, Vanderwoude 0, Schmidt 14, Warren 2. Totals — 15 9-11 44.
CROWN POINT (13-7-7-8)
Smith 5, Adzia 13, Matusak 0, Lubbers 0, Hanlon 0, Darren Roach 0, Brown 3, Uran 10, Oostman 4. Totals — 13 8-10 35.
3-point field goals: Schmidt 4, Eaton 1 (CH); Adzia 1 (CP). Team fouls: Chesterton 12, Crown Point 14.
Phil Cox Memorial Tournament
Consolation
Valparaiso 55, Connersville 52
CONNERSVILLE (17-12-11-12)
Totals — 20 7-10 52.
VALPARAISO (9-17-13-16)
Schmidt 3, Colton Jones 7, Walls 6, Comstock 2, Cavanaugh 0, Mack 20, Opperman 2, Sorrick 0, M. Jones 9, Cooper Jones 6. Totals — 18 13-17 55.
3-point field goals: Graham 3, Garrison 1, Smith 1 (C); Schmidt 1, Mack 4, M. Jones 1 (V). Team fouls: Connersville 15, Valpo 13.
Fifth-Place Game
Franklin Central 65, Valparaiso 42
VALPARAISO (5-12-11-14)
Schmidt 0, Colton Jones 2, El-Naggar 8, Walls 2, MacLagan 0, Comstock 2, Cavanaugh 3, Balash 0, Mack 1, Opperman 8, Sorrick 0, M. Jones 8, Cooper Jones 6, Barone 2. Totals — 17 7-16 42.
FRANKLIN CENTRAL (26-11-9-19)
Totals — 21 16-20 65.
3-point field goals: Cavanaugh 1 (V); Gonzales 1, Small 3, Mettert 2, Bates 1 (FC). Team fouls: Valpo 18, Franklin Central 21. Fouled out: Hooks (FC).
Girls Basketball
Morgan Twp. 58, Lowell 27
LOWELL (5-6-8-8)
Yuhasz 6, Lewandowski 6, Faker 2, Collins 5, Chavez 4, Mulligan 0, Langen 3, Budz 1. Totals — 9 8-18 27.
MORGAN TWP (15-19-16-7)
Abbett 2, O’Brien 6, Wells 4, G. Good 6, Whitaker 2, DePorter 0, S. Good 10. Stanko 14, Lemmons 0, Bee 14, Detraz 0. Totals — 25 7-14 58.
3-point field goals: Collins 1 (L); S. Good 1 (M). Team fouls: Lowell 14, Morgan 15.
Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Highland Holiday Hoopfest
Semifinal
Lake Central 34, Hanover Central 30
LAKE CENTRAL (7-7-7-13)
Nick Anderson 15, Jerry Edwards 0, Kyle Nichols 0, Mark Mileusnic 2, Ami Khatra 3, Jaiden Clayton 0, Kyle Blum 6, Hunter Zezovski 6, Jack Mahoney 0, Nate Oakley 2. Totals – 8 14-19 34.
HANOVER CENTRAL (7-8-7-8)
Kameron Ludwig 2, T.J. Burt 3, Chris Roop 6, Joey Glidewell 0, Brenden Bonner 2, Sam Hinojosa 0, Josh Austgen 0, Dominic Lucido 15, Landen Babusiak 2. Totals – 11 8-17 30.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 4 (Anderson 2, Blum 2), Hanover Central 0. Team fouls: Lake Central 17, Hanover Central 18. Fouled out: None.
Noblesville Holiday Tournament
Noblesville 48, Crown Point 46
CROWN POINT (6-7-13-20)
Smith 8, Adzia 2, Matusak 7, Lubbers 4, Hanlon 9, Darren Roach 2, Zdanowicz 0, Brown 2, Uran 3, Darrius Roach 0, Oostman 9. Totals — 17 6-9 46.
NOBLESVILLE (8-14-14-12)
Totals — 17 9-19 48.
3-point field goals: Smith 2, Matusak 1, Hanlon 3 (CP); Gadis 2, Fisher 2, Smith 1 (N). Team fouls: Crown Point 21, Noblesville 14. Fouled out: Oostman (CP).
Crown Point 62, New Albany 54
CROWN POINT (20-14-11-17)
Smith 17, Adzia 15, Matusak 2, White 0, Lubbers 7, Hanlon 0, Darren Roach 6, Zdanowicz 0, Brown 7, Uran 4, Oostman 4. Totals — 19 17-24 62.
NEW ALBANY (12-14-9-19)
Totals — 18 12-15 54.
3-point field goals: Smith 1, Adzia 3, Lubbers 2, Brown 1 (CP); Stanton 1, Streander 3, Hourigan 2 (NA). Team fouls: Crown Point 12, New Albany 20.
Phil Cox Memorial Tournament
Jeffersonville 53, Valparaiso 45
VALPARAISO (11-12-10-12)
Schmidt 1, Colton Jones 7, El-Naggar 0, Walls 0, Comstock 3, Cavanaugh 6, Balash 0, Mack 11, Opperman 5, Sorrick 0, Mason Jones 4, Cooper Jones 8. Totals — 16 6-12 45.
JEFFERSONVILLE (9-18-11-15)
Totals — 19 11-12 53.
3-point field goals: Colton Jones 2, Opperman 1 (V); Coleman 1, Starks 2, Mason 1 (J). Team fouls: Valpo 13, Jeffersonville 9.
Girls basketball
Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic
Championship
Crown Point 49, Penn 37
PENN (8-5-16-8)
Totals — 15 5-12 37.
CROWN POINT (16-14-12-7)
Santiago 3, Lindesmith 0, Depta 0, Carrothers 8, Shaw 10, Gerodemos 2, Govert 6, Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 0, Lilly Stoddard 20, Smith 0, Vania 0. Totals — 17 14-20 49.
3-point field goals: Schuft 1, Pate 1 (P); Shaw 1 (CP). Team fouls: Penn 17, Crown Point 11.
Twin Lakes Tournament
Kankakee Valley 45, Logansport 36
KV (8-11-13-13)
Schoonveld 6, Toppen 8, Thomas 4, Martin 3, Fox 2, Ramus 4, Nowak 8, Sizemore 10. Totals — 18 6-9 45.
LOGANSPORT (8-5-11-12)
3-point field goals: Toppen 2, Nowak 1 (KV).
Wildcat Winter Classic
Hobart 86, Gavit 17
GAVIT (1-7-6-3)
Johnson 5, Galletti 0, Lockridge 5, Carrera 0, Carter 2, Brown 5, Gibbs 0. Totals — 6 3-12 17.
HOBART (24-31-20-11)
Donald 9, Torrico-Ledesma 4, Ramirez 12, Neace 6, Williams 31, Rivera 6, Cooper 6, Nestich 11. Totals — 36 8-13 86.
3-point field goals: Johnson 1, Brown 1 (G); Donald 1, Neace 2, Cooper 1 (H). Team fouls: Gavit 8, Hobart 8.