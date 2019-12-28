{{featured_button_text}}
Quote logo

nwipreps.com

Boys basketball

Kankakee Valley Holiday Tournament

Championship

Lafayette Harrison 61, Kankakee Valley 44

Consolation

South Central 66, Illiana Christian 59

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN

Bandstra 3, Foster 5, Gomez 11, Mulderink 4, Schaff 0, Van Drunen 5, Van Essen 20. Totals — 20 14-17 59.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Bailey 0, Carr 19, Christy 11, Glisic 3, Guevara 0, Hudspeth 14, Scott 2, Smoker 12, Snyder 5. Totals — 21 18-27 66.

3-point field goals: Hudspeth 3, Smoker 2. Snyder 1 (SC); Bandstra 1, Foster 1, Gomez 1, Van Essen 2 (IC). Team fouls: Illiana 22, SC 19. Fouled out: Mulderink (IC).

Semifinals

Lafayette Harrison 66, Illiana Christian 49

Kankakee Valley 76, South Central 64

SOUTH CENTRAL

Bailey 0, Carr 28, Christy 8, Glisic 4, Hudspeth 7, Scott 7, Smoker 10, Snyder 0. Totals — 27 7-12 64.

KANKAKEE VALLEY

Caldwell 4, Carden 12, Dyniewski 2, Herrema 20, Jordan 8, Martin 10, Mikash 20. Totals — 28 12-18 76.

3-point field goals: Carr, Hudspeth 1, Smoker 1 (SC); Carden 1, Herrema 3, Jordan 2, Martin 2 (KV). Team fouls: South Central 17, KV 16.

All Tourney Team: Logan Van Essen (Illiana Christian), Brendan Carr (South Central), Gavin Herrema (Kankakee Valley), Camden Smith (Harrison), Jordan Walters (Harrison)

Noblesville Holiday Tournament

Chesterton 44, Crown Point 35

CHESTERTON (11-7-11-15)

Grayson 12, Lombardini 0, Elliott 0, Mullen 4, Wadding 9, Eaton 3, Vanderwoude 0, Schmidt 14, Warren 2. Totals — 15 9-11 44.

CROWN POINT (13-7-7-8)

Smith 5, Adzia 13, Matusak 0, Lubbers 0, Hanlon 0, Darren Roach 0, Brown 3, Uran 10, Oostman 4. Totals — 13 8-10 35.

3-point field goals: Schmidt 4, Eaton 1 (CH); Adzia 1 (CP). Team fouls: Chesterton 12, Crown Point 14.

Phil Cox Memorial Tournament

Consolation

Valparaiso 55, Connersville 52

CONNERSVILLE (17-12-11-12)

Totals — 20 7-10 52.

VALPARAISO (9-17-13-16)

Schmidt 3, Colton Jones 7, Walls 6, Comstock 2, Cavanaugh 0, Mack 20, Opperman 2, Sorrick 0, M. Jones 9, Cooper Jones 6. Totals — 18 13-17 55.

3-point field goals: Graham 3, Garrison 1, Smith 1 (C); Schmidt 1, Mack 4, M. Jones 1 (V). Team fouls: Connersville 15, Valpo 13.

Fifth-Place Game

Franklin Central 65, Valparaiso 42

VALPARAISO (5-12-11-14)

Schmidt 0, Colton Jones 2, El-Naggar 8, Walls 2, MacLagan 0, Comstock 2, Cavanaugh 3, Balash 0, Mack 1, Opperman 8, Sorrick 0, M. Jones 8, Cooper Jones 6, Barone 2. Totals — 17 7-16 42.

FRANKLIN CENTRAL (26-11-9-19)

Totals — 21 16-20 65.

3-point field goals: Cavanaugh 1 (V); Gonzales 1, Small 3, Mettert 2, Bates 1 (FC). Team fouls: Valpo 18, Franklin Central 21. Fouled out: Hooks (FC).

Girls Basketball

Morgan Twp. 58, Lowell 27

LOWELL (5-6-8-8)

Yuhasz 6, Lewandowski 6, Faker 2, Collins 5, Chavez 4, Mulligan 0, Langen 3, Budz 1. Totals — 9 8-18 27.

MORGAN TWP (15-19-16-7)

Abbett 2, O’Brien 6, Wells 4, G. Good 6, Whitaker 2, DePorter 0, S. Good 10. Stanko 14, Lemmons 0, Bee 14, Detraz 0. Totals — 25 7-14 58.

3-point field goals: Collins 1 (L); S. Good 1 (M). Team fouls: Lowell 14, Morgan 15.

Friday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Highland Holiday Hoopfest

Semifinal

Lake Central 34, Hanover Central 30

LAKE CENTRAL (7-7-7-13)

Nick Anderson 15, Jerry Edwards 0, Kyle Nichols 0, Mark Mileusnic 2, Ami Khatra 3, Jaiden Clayton 0, Kyle Blum 6, Hunter Zezovski 6, Jack Mahoney 0, Nate Oakley 2. Totals – 8 14-19 34.

HANOVER CENTRAL (7-8-7-8)

Kameron Ludwig 2, T.J. Burt 3, Chris Roop 6, Joey Glidewell 0, Brenden Bonner 2, Sam Hinojosa 0, Josh Austgen 0, Dominic Lucido 15, Landen Babusiak 2. Totals – 11 8-17 30.

3-point field goals: Lake Central 4 (Anderson 2, Blum 2), Hanover Central 0. Team fouls: Lake Central 17, Hanover Central 18. Fouled out: None.

Noblesville Holiday Tournament

Noblesville 48, Crown Point 46

CROWN POINT (6-7-13-20)

Smith 8, Adzia 2, Matusak 7, Lubbers 4, Hanlon 9, Darren Roach 2, Zdanowicz 0, Brown 2, Uran 3, Darrius Roach 0, Oostman 9. Totals — 17 6-9 46.

NOBLESVILLE (8-14-14-12)

Totals — 17 9-19 48.

3-point field goals: Smith 2, Matusak 1, Hanlon 3 (CP); Gadis 2, Fisher 2, Smith 1 (N). Team fouls: Crown Point 21, Noblesville 14. Fouled out: Oostman (CP).

Crown Point 62, New Albany 54

CROWN POINT (20-14-11-17)

Smith 17, Adzia 15, Matusak 2, White 0, Lubbers 7, Hanlon 0, Darren Roach 6, Zdanowicz 0, Brown 7, Uran 4, Oostman 4. Totals — 19 17-24 62.

NEW ALBANY (12-14-9-19)

Totals — 18 12-15 54.

3-point field goals: Smith 1, Adzia 3, Lubbers 2, Brown 1 (CP); Stanton 1, Streander 3, Hourigan 2 (NA). Team fouls: Crown Point 12, New Albany 20.

Phil Cox Memorial Tournament

Jeffersonville 53, Valparaiso 45

VALPARAISO (11-12-10-12)

Schmidt 1, Colton Jones 7, El-Naggar 0, Walls 0, Comstock 3, Cavanaugh 6, Balash 0, Mack 11, Opperman 5, Sorrick 0, Mason Jones 4, Cooper Jones 8. Totals — 16 6-12 45.

JEFFERSONVILLE (9-18-11-15)

Totals — 19 11-12 53.

3-point field goals: Colton Jones 2, Opperman 1 (V); Coleman 1, Starks 2, Mason 1 (J). Team fouls: Valpo 13, Jeffersonville 9.

Girls basketball

Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic

Championship

Crown Point 49, Penn 37

PENN (8-5-16-8)

Totals — 15 5-12 37.

CROWN POINT (16-14-12-7)

Santiago 3, Lindesmith 0, Depta 0, Carrothers 8, Shaw 10, Gerodemos 2, Govert 6, Henry 0, Abby Stoddard 0, Lilly Stoddard 20, Smith 0, Vania 0. Totals — 17 14-20 49.

3-point field goals: Schuft 1, Pate 1 (P); Shaw 1 (CP). Team fouls: Penn 17, Crown Point 11.

Twin Lakes Tournament

Kankakee Valley 45, Logansport 36

KV (8-11-13-13)

Schoonveld 6, Toppen 8, Thomas 4, Martin 3, Fox 2, Ramus 4, Nowak 8, Sizemore 10. Totals — 18 6-9 45.

LOGANSPORT (8-5-11-12)

3-point field goals: Toppen 2, Nowak 1 (KV).

Wildcat Winter Classic

Hobart 86, Gavit 17

GAVIT (1-7-6-3)

Johnson 5, Galletti 0, Lockridge 5, Carrera 0, Carter 2, Brown 5, Gibbs 0. Totals — 6 3-12 17.

HOBART (24-31-20-11)

Donald 9, Torrico-Ledesma 4, Ramirez 12, Neace 6, Williams 31, Rivera 6, Cooper 6, Nestich 11. Totals — 36 8-13 86.

3-point field goals: Johnson 1, Brown 1 (G); Donald 1, Neace 2, Cooper 1 (H). Team fouls: Gavit 8, Hobart 8.

0
0
0
0
0