Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Bremen 65, South Central 57
SOUTH CENTRAL
Carr 18, Christy 17, Glisic 7, Hudspeth 7, Newburn 4, Scott 1, Smoker 3, Snyder 0. Totals — 20 15-26 57.
3-point field goals: Hudspeth 1, Smoker 1 (SC).
Girls Basketball
Andrean 65, Highland 46
HIGHLAND (6-12-8-20)
Flores 2, Vanderhoek 0. Reid 2, Felix 5, Churilla 8, Wilson 8, Pawlak 0, Gibson 11, Cruse 10, Burbridge 0. Totals — 14 17-26 46.
ANDREAN (21-16-16-12)
Blair 10, Horn 10, Colon 10, Houpt 0. Swain 0, Allen 15, Foster 5, Schultz 4, Mantel 6, Figlio 6. Totals — 23 11-15-65.
3-point field goals: Gibson 1 (H); Blair 2, Horn 1, Allen 3, Foster 2, Mantel 2 (A). Team fouls: Highland 15, Andrean 18.
Crown Point 59, Fremd 43
CP (9-12-20-18)
Alyvia Santiago 0, Carrothers 23, Shaw 11, Gerodemos 0, Alyna Santiago 3, Govert 0, Abby Stoddard 19, Lilly Stoddard 3. Totals — 19 15-21 59.
FREMD (8-12-11-12)
Totals — 14 11-14 43.
3-point field goals: Carrothers 1, Shaw 1, Alyna Santiago 1, A. Stoddard 3 (CP); Klaczek 1, Burns 3 (F). Team fouls: CP 15, Fremd 16. Fouled out: LaBarge (F).
Kankakee Valley 46, Morgan Township 34
KV (2-15-14-15)
Schoonveld 11, Toppen 11, Fox 0, Ramus 0, Novak 14, Sizemore 10. Totals — 15 12-20 46.
MORGAN (16-9-3-6)
Abbott 5, O’Brien 0, Wells 5, Grace Good 9, Sydney Good 6, Stanko 2, Lemmons 2. Bee 5. Totals — 12 7-15 34.
3-point field goals: Good 2, Wells 1 (MT); Toppen 3, Schoonveld 1 (KV). Team fouls: Morgan Twp. 16, KV 14. Records: KV 6-3; Morgan Twp. 7-1.
Kouts 47, Hanover Central 34
HANOVER (8-16-6-4)
Schreiber 7, Sanchez 4, Blue 9, Govert 8, Mueller 0, Noel 0, Sterkovich 6, Kil 0, Hanlon 0. Totals 12 6-10 34.
KOUTS (7-13-13-14)
Morgan Kobza 6, Hall 6, Koedyker 0, Lyndsey Kobza 7, Capouch 22, Clindaniel 2, Garavalia 1, Semento 3, Benefield 0. Totals 14 13-24 47.
3-point field goals: Schreiber, Blue, Sterkowitz 2 (HC); Capouch 5, Semento (K). Team fouls: Hanover 20, Kouts 16. Records: Hanover Central 6-1, Kouts 9-2.
Boys swimming
Munster Relays
(no team scores)
Diving: Salas, Penn 150.50; 200 medley relay: Munster (Raffin, Adams, Reed, Zhou) 1:34.40; 800 free relay: Penn 7:30.35; 400 fly relay: Munster (Martin, Splide, Barnard, Reed) 3:41.66; 400 free relay: Penn 3:19.79; 800 medley relay: Penn 8:22.15; 400 backstroke relay: Penn 3:41.42; 400 breaststroke relay: Munster (Zhou, Dempsey, Smith, Adams) 4:11.97; 850 free relay: Munster (Martin, Reed, Afman, Poulsen) 7:45.31; 400 medley relay: Munster (Raffin, Adams, Afman, Zhou) 3:28.58; 200 free relay: Penn 1:31.16.
Plymouth Relays
Team scores: 1. Twin Lakes 34, 2. Pioneer 26, 3. Kankakee Valley 24, 4. Tippecanoe Valley 20, 5. Knox 19, 6. Plymouth 18, 7. North Judson 13, 8. SB Washington 1.
(KV results)
200 back relay: Martin, Wangen, Pearson, Brodner 2:11.26 (1st).
Girls Swimming
Munster Relays
(no team scores)
Diving: Betzer, Penn 162.60; 200 medley relay: Lake Central (Wilson, Spears, Bakker, Spoolstra) 1:49.30; 800 free relay: SB St. Joseph 7:54.57; 400 fly relay: Lake Central (DePirro, Nelson, Spoolstra, Bakker) 4:07.87; 400 free relay: SB St. Joseph 3:45.49; 800 medley relay: Lake Central (Spears, Wilson, DePirro, Spoolstra) 9:05.49; 400 backstroke relay: SB St. Joseph 4:05.79; 400 breaststroke relay: SB St. Joseph 4:49.11; 850 free relay: SB St. Joseph 8:41.69; 400 medley relay: Lake Central (Wilson, Spears, DePirro, Bakker) 4:01.79; 200 free relay: SB St. Joseph 1:40.79.
Plymouth Relays
Team scores: 1. Twin Lakes 45, 2. Plymouth 29, 3. Knox 22, 4. Pioneer 20, 4. Tippecanoe Valley 20, 6. Kankakee Valley 16, 7. North Judson 8.
(KV results)
Diving: Nannega and Moslow 188.35 (1st).
Friday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Hammond 67, Munster 55
MUNSTER (17-9-14-15)
Luka Balac 27, Jeremiah Lovett 13, Josh Davis 10, Jeffrey Hemmelgarn 4, Dane Hamilton 1. Totals -- 21 12-24 55.
HAMMOND (13-16-18-20)
Harold Woods 30, Darrel Reed 12, Tim Wilder 11, Jamar Styles 7, Reggie Abram 5, Mike Anderson 2. Totals – 23 16-22 67.
3-point field goals: Munster 1 (Davis); Hammond 5 (Woods 2, Wilder, Abram, Styles). Team fouls: Munster 15, Hammond 19. Fouled out: Lovett.
Hebron 67, North Newton 39
NORTH NEWTON (6-11-3-19)
Austin Goddard 15, Dylan Taylor 9, Braden Merriman 8, Kyler Rainford 6, Chase Beedle 1.
HEBRON (19-22-21-5)
Jake Friel 20, Reece Marrs 16, Ethan Drook 12, Drew Grennes 12, Griffin 3, Mike Briggs 2, Riley Blank 2.
3-point field goals: Hebron 9 ( Grennes 4, Drook 2, Marrs 2, Moore). Team fouls: North Newton 11, Hebron 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Hebron 1-1, North Newton 0-2.
Kouts 91, Covenant Christian 45
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (8-14-10-13)
Peyton Fase 2, Ben Lins 19, Danny Bultema 6, Jonah Ingram 1, Cade Walstra 14, Jacob Miller 3, Isaac Alblas 0, Royal Novak 0, Devin Hoffman 0. Totals – 14 15-24.
KOUTS (26-11-27-27)
3-point field goals: Covenant 2 (Lins 2). Team fouls: Covenant 16. Fouled out: None. JV score: Kouts, 45-20.
Marian Catholic 55, Marist 40
MARIST (4-7-15-14)
Totals – 16 7 40.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (16-6-17-16)
Joe Green 12, Ahron Ulis 20, Ryan Staack 4, Elijah Jones 10, Yemi Elutilo 6, Malik Bell 0, Jayden Jones 0, Tommy Klupchak 3, Cameron Bracey 0, Jeremiah Nobles 0, Jordan Smith 0, Jeremiah Jones 0, Cleveland Hardy 0, Jalen Sledge 0, Victor Cooksey 0. Totals – 22 6 55.
3-point field goals: Marist 1; Marian Catholic 5 (Ulis 3, E. Jones, Klupchak). Team fouls: Marist 15, Marian Catholic 16. Fouled out: None. Records: Marian Catholic 4-1 (1-0 ESCC), Marist (0-1).
South Central 62, Oregon-Davis 35
SOUTH CENTRAL (13-22-12-15)
Karson Bailey 2, Justin Bunce 0, Brendan Carr 11, Zack Christy 6, Brady Glisic 2, Antonio Guevara 0, Sam Haschel 2, Trent Hudspeth 13, Alex Newburn 2, Gavin Scott 7, Trent Smoker 8, Todd Snyder 9. Totals -- 18 19-26 62.
OREGON-DAVIS (6-8-5-16)
Bryan 8, Cooley 1, Danford 4, Green 0, Green 2, Murphy 12, Pitts 0, Seese 0, Swanson 1, Taylor 5, Well 2, Wieger 0. Totals – 13 7-21 35.
3-point field goals: South Central 7 (Hudspeth 3, Snyder 2, Smoker, Carr); Oregon-Davis 2. Team fouls: South Central 23, Oregon-Davis 26. Fouled out: Well (OD).
21st Century 77, Bowman 53
BOWMAN (17-8-8-20)
Cleveland Neal 7, Jacques Williams 8, Jessie Walker 4, Koron Davis 23, Raymond Terry 0, Xavier Gibson 4, Judah Tolbert 3, Stephan White 2, Lamont Wilkerson 0, Darrion Cleveland 2. Totals – 18 12-21 53.
21ST CENTURY (9-22-15-31)
Triyonte Lomax 15, Demondrick Velez 6, Tavontae Hayes 7, Johnell Davis 35, Cameron Jernigan 4, Ryan Moss 4, Eugene Hayes 2, Cast 4. Totals – 29 18-21 77.
3-point field goals: Bowman 3 (K. Davis, Neal, Tolbert); 21st Century 1 (Lomax). Team fouls: Bowman 18, 21st Century 16. Fouled out: None.
Valparaiso 50, EC Central 42
VALPARAISO (11-14-15-10)
Brandon Mack 14, CJ Opperman 8, Colton Jones 7, Mason Schmidt 7, Grant Comstock 5, Mason Jones 5, Cooper Jones 4, Breece Walls 0, Tommy Cavanaugh 0, Luke Balash 0, Rowland Sorrick 0. Totals -- 18 13-21 50.
EC CENTRAL (8-14-10-10)
Dominic Ford 15, Allen Resendez 11, Leon Smith 5, Chris Okeke 4, Kaprice Cotton 3, James Morgan 2, Ajani Nixon 2, Tyriek Briggs 0, Antoine Pierce 0. Totals -- 17 2-3 42.
3-point field goals: Valparaiso 1 (Colton Jones), EC Central 6 (Ford 2, Resendez 2, Cotton, Smith) Team fouls: Valparaiso 8, EC Central 20. Fouled out: Smith (EC). Records: Valparaiso 1-0, EC Central 1-2.
Victory Christian 71, North White 64
VICTORY CHRISTIAN (16-15-14-26)
Savage 4, Brechner 0, Thomae 25, Lee 15, Carlson 6, Rodriguez 0, Schmidt 15, Ogorek 6. Totals -- 28 10-14 71.
NORTH WHITE (5-21-21-17)
Pogue 15, Miller 11, Robertson 25, Be. Buschman 6, Hernandez 0, Br. Buschman 1, Connell 0, Princell 0, Cobb 6. Totals -- 22 9-10 64.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 68, Calumet 52
BISHOP NOLL (23-16-17-12)
Courtney Blakely 17, Mariah Robinson 6, Brianna Gonzalez 7, Rose Fuentes 16, Abby Heintz 0, Isabelli Damacio 10, Maria Carbajal 0, Danneli Campbell 12. Totals – 29 7-11 68.
CALUMET (6-19-8-19)
Jai Reed 16, Margarita Weathersby 0, Demetria Maynard 0, Alexia Hall 12, Samii Stull 9, Micaiah Walton 10, Jasmin Barker 5, Alicia Morris 0, Bailey Patrick 0. Totals – 23 3-6 52.
3-point field goals: Bishop Noll 3 (Fuentes 2, Blakely); Calumet 3 (Hall 2, Barker). Team fouls: Bishop Noll , Calumet 9. Fouled out: None. JV score: Bishop Noll, 37-27. Records: Bishop Noll 4-3 (2-0 GSSC).