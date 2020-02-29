You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Saturday's Prep Results
agate urgent

Saturday's Prep Results

{{featured_button_text}}
Quote logo

nwipreps.com

Saturday's Results

Boys Swimming and Diving

State finals

At IU Natatorium, Indianapolis

Top 10 and locals

1. Carmel 331, 2. Munster 183, 3. Chesterton 163, 4. Fishers 158, 5. Zionsville 145, 6. Hamilton Southeastern 136, Penn 136, 8. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 122, 9. (tie) Center Grove 103, Franklin Community 103, 24. Valparaiso 17, 32. Crown Point 9, 37. Lake Central 7.

Individual results (winners and other local finishers)

200 Medley Relay - 1. Carmel 1:27.94, 2. Munster (Holden Raffin, Kyle Adams, Grant Afman, Fenry Zhou) 1:28.96, 4. Chesterton (Alejandro Kincaid, Andrew Alders, Connor Casbon, Lucas Piunti) 1:30.72, 15. Crown Point (Alex McCormick, Pablo Munoz, Tyler Tennione, Leo Gonzalez) 1:36.46.

200 Free - 1. Jake Mitchell (Carmel) 1:34.05, 9. Grant Afman (Munster) 1:41.07, 15. Gabriel Eschbach (Chesterton) 1:43.45.

200 IM - 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 1:44.17, 4. Holden Raffin (Munster) 1:48.09, 5. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 1:48.26.

50 Free - 1. Braden Rollins (Booneville) 20.20.

Diving - 1. Samuel Bennett (Delta) 500.10, 2. Jack Schwartz (Valparaiso) 485.30, 10. Zach Ramacci (Lake Central) 431.00, 26. Ethan Ferba (Hobart) 157.85.

100 Fly - 1. Tristan DeWitt (Fort Wayne Carroll) 47.07, 3. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.77, 9. Kenny Reed (Munster) 50.30, 10. Connor Casbon (Chesterton) 50.35, 15. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 51.28.

100 Free - 1. Braden Rollins (Booneville) 43.84, 7. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 45.25.

500 Free - 1. Jake Mitchell (Carmel) 4:14.68, 5. Jordan Killosky (Chesterton) 4:32.06, 7. Griffin Poulsen (Munster) 4:34.37, 9. Gabriel Eschbach (Chesterton) 4:36.44.

200 Free Relay - 1. Penn 1:22.60, 6. Munster (Kyle Adams, Victor Vatchev, Kenny Reed, Fenry Zhou) 1:24.95, 7. Chesterton (Andrew Alders, Gabriel Kroeger, Carter Casbon, Gabriel Eschbach) 1:25.01, 16. Crown Point (Jackson Smith, Aleks Kostic, Ryan Kozlowski, Matthew Dumbsky) 1:28.40.

100 Back - 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 45.80, 4. Holden Raffin (Munster) 48.72, 6. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 49.63, 11. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 49.83, 14. Alex McCormick (CP) 50.50.

100 Breast - 1. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 54.65, 2. Kyle Adams (Munster) 54.78.

400 Free Relay - 4. Munster (Holden Raffin, Victor Vatchev, Kenny Reed, Grant Afman) 3:05.80, 12. Chesterton (Gabriel Eschbach, Gabriel Kroeger, Alejandro Kincaid, Lucas Piunti) 3:10.59.

Girls Gymnastics

Chesterton Sectional

Note: Top 3 teams and top 6 individuals in each event advance to the Portage Regional

Team Scores

1. Chesterton 113.775, 2. Lake Central 113.15, 3. Valparaiso 111.5, 4. Portage 110.9, 5. Crown Point 109.225, 6. Merrillville 104.6, 7. Hobart 98.5, 8. LaPorte 97, 9. Michigan City 94, 10. Lowell 90.525.

Individual Results

ALL-AROUND — 1. Sophia Hunzelman (C) 38.425, 2. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 38.225, 3. Makenna King (South Central) 37.95, 4. Bobbie Russell (P) 37.75, 5. Caitlyn Cook (C) 37.7, 6. Mia Pak (C) 37.5.

VAULT — 1. King (SC) 9.825, 2. Russell (P) 9.8, 3. (tie) Cook (C), Pak (C) 9.675, 5. Gianna Witte (CP) 9.575, 6. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.475.

BARS — 1. King (SC) 9.85, 2. Hunzelman (C) 9.775, 3. Pak (C) 9.7, 4. Amanatidis (LC) 9.575, 5. Russell (P) 9.525, 6. Sarah Mella (LC) 9.475.

BEAM — 1. (tie) Briana Thomas (M), Hunzelman (C) 9.55, 3. Russell (P) 9.525, 4. (tie) Payton Peele (P), Cook (C), Amanatidis (LC) 9.5.

FLOOR — 1. Amanatidis (LC) 9.75, 2. Hunzelman (C) 9.675, 3. Maddy Bugg (LC) 9.65, 4. Sabrina Falk (V) 9.6, 5. Sydney Black (LC) 9.525, 6. Mella (LC) 9.5.

Friday's Late Results

Boys Basketball

Chesterton 67, West Side 53

WEST SIDE (4-15-14-20)

Quimari Peterson 13, Mason Nicholson 16, Dominique Williams 6, Nisiaih King 2, Parion Roberson 2, Israel Hines 2, Paris Roberson 8, Billy Muldrew 4. Totals – 24 2-5 53.

CHESTERTON (14-13-15-25)

Travis Grayson 15, Luke Lombardini 3, Carson Parrish 0, Sean Elliott 5, Chris Mullen 0, Jake Wadding 8, Charlie Eaton 0, Tyler Vanderwoude2, Alex Schmidt 12, Jake Warren 22, Barrett Church 0, Karson Cardenas 0, Landen Johnston 0. Totals – 21 22-23 67.

3-point field goals: West Side 3 (Peterson 3), Chesterton 3 (Schmidt 1, Elliott 1, Lombardini 1). Team fouls: West Side 16, Chesterton 14. Fouled out: Parion Roberson (West Side).

Clark 70, Whiting 60

CLARK (6-23-21-20)

WHITING (13-12-18-17)

Tony Madrueno 16, Nolan Toth 6, Osvaldo Terrazas 23, Luke Zorich 5, Dominic Harbin 0, Adonis Roberts 4, Julius Torres 0, Damian Reyes 0, Jeremiah Melendez 0, Emiliano Rodriguez 6. Totals – 24 6-12 60.

3-point field goals: Whiting 6-13 (Madrueno 3, Toth, Terrazas, Zorich).

South Central 65, Westville 50

WESTVILLE (6-17-18-8)

France 6, Hannon 5, Hannon 2, McCoy 2, Reddik 2, Woods 29, Young 3. Totals — 19 3-8 49.

SOUTH CENTRAL (13-12-16-24)

Carr 18, Christy 22, Glisic 8, Hudspeth 7, Scott 5, Smoker 3, Snyder 2. Totals — 16 29-39 65.

3-point field goals: Westville 8 (Hannon 1, Woods 6, Young 1); SC 4 (Scott 1, Hudspeth 2, Christy 1). Team fouls: Westville 24, SC 13. Fouled out: France (W).

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday's Prep Results
Agate

Friday's Prep Results

  • Updated

High school sports results from Friday, Feb. 28, and late results from Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts