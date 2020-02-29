Saturday's Prep Results

Saturday's Results
Boys Swimming and Diving
State finals
At IU Natatorium, Indianapolis
Top 10 and locals
1. Carmel 331, 2. Munster 183, 3. Chesterton 163, 4. Fishers 158, 5. Zionsville 145, 6. Hamilton Southeastern 136, Penn 136, 8. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 122, 9. (tie) Center Grove 103, Franklin Community 103, 24. Valparaiso 17, 32. Crown Point 9, 37. Lake Central 7.
Individual results (winners and other local finishers)
200 Medley Relay - 1. Carmel 1:27.94, 2. Munster (Holden Raffin, Kyle Adams, Grant Afman, Fenry Zhou) 1:28.96, 4. Chesterton (Alejandro Kincaid, Andrew Alders, Connor Casbon, Lucas Piunti) 1:30.72, 15. Crown Point (Alex McCormick, Pablo Munoz, Tyler Tennione, Leo Gonzalez) 1:36.46.
200 Free - 1. Jake Mitchell (Carmel) 1:34.05, 9. Grant Afman (Munster) 1:41.07, 15. Gabriel Eschbach (Chesterton) 1:43.45.
200 IM - 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 1:44.17, 4. Holden Raffin (Munster) 1:48.09, 5. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 1:48.26.
50 Free - 1. Braden Rollins (Booneville) 20.20.
Diving - 1. Samuel Bennett (Delta) 500.10, 2. Jack Schwartz (Valparaiso) 485.30, 10. Zach Ramacci (Lake Central) 431.00, 26. Ethan Ferba (Hobart) 157.85.
100 Fly - 1. Tristan DeWitt (Fort Wayne Carroll) 47.07, 3. Grant Afman (Munster) 48.77, 9. Kenny Reed (Munster) 50.30, 10. Connor Casbon (Chesterton) 50.35, 15. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 51.28.
100 Free - 1. Braden Rollins (Booneville) 43.84, 7. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 45.25.
500 Free - 1. Jake Mitchell (Carmel) 4:14.68, 5. Jordan Killosky (Chesterton) 4:32.06, 7. Griffin Poulsen (Munster) 4:34.37, 9. Gabriel Eschbach (Chesterton) 4:36.44.
200 Free Relay - 1. Penn 1:22.60, 6. Munster (Kyle Adams, Victor Vatchev, Kenny Reed, Fenry Zhou) 1:24.95, 7. Chesterton (Andrew Alders, Gabriel Kroeger, Carter Casbon, Gabriel Eschbach) 1:25.01, 16. Crown Point (Jackson Smith, Aleks Kostic, Ryan Kozlowski, Matthew Dumbsky) 1:28.40.
100 Back - 1. Wyatt Davis (Carmel) 45.80, 4. Holden Raffin (Munster) 48.72, 6. Alejandro Kincaid (Chesterton) 49.63, 11. Lucas Piunti (Chesterton) 49.83, 14. Alex McCormick (CP) 50.50.
100 Breast - 1. Andrew Alders (Chesterton) 54.65, 2. Kyle Adams (Munster) 54.78.
400 Free Relay - 4. Munster (Holden Raffin, Victor Vatchev, Kenny Reed, Grant Afman) 3:05.80, 12. Chesterton (Gabriel Eschbach, Gabriel Kroeger, Alejandro Kincaid, Lucas Piunti) 3:10.59.
Girls Gymnastics
Chesterton Sectional
Note: Top 3 teams and top 6 individuals in each event advance to the Portage Regional
Team Scores
1. Chesterton 113.775, 2. Lake Central 113.15, 3. Valparaiso 111.5, 4. Portage 110.9, 5. Crown Point 109.225, 6. Merrillville 104.6, 7. Hobart 98.5, 8. LaPorte 97, 9. Michigan City 94, 10. Lowell 90.525.
Individual Results
ALL-AROUND — 1. Sophia Hunzelman (C) 38.425, 2. Cloe Amanatidis (LC) 38.225, 3. Makenna King (South Central) 37.95, 4. Bobbie Russell (P) 37.75, 5. Caitlyn Cook (C) 37.7, 6. Mia Pak (C) 37.5.
VAULT — 1. King (SC) 9.825, 2. Russell (P) 9.8, 3. (tie) Cook (C), Pak (C) 9.675, 5. Gianna Witte (CP) 9.575, 6. Lexy Malamatos (V) 9.475.
BARS — 1. King (SC) 9.85, 2. Hunzelman (C) 9.775, 3. Pak (C) 9.7, 4. Amanatidis (LC) 9.575, 5. Russell (P) 9.525, 6. Sarah Mella (LC) 9.475.
BEAM — 1. (tie) Briana Thomas (M), Hunzelman (C) 9.55, 3. Russell (P) 9.525, 4. (tie) Payton Peele (P), Cook (C), Amanatidis (LC) 9.5.
FLOOR — 1. Amanatidis (LC) 9.75, 2. Hunzelman (C) 9.675, 3. Maddy Bugg (LC) 9.65, 4. Sabrina Falk (V) 9.6, 5. Sydney Black (LC) 9.525, 6. Mella (LC) 9.5.
Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 67, West Side 53
WEST SIDE (4-15-14-20)
Quimari Peterson 13, Mason Nicholson 16, Dominique Williams 6, Nisiaih King 2, Parion Roberson 2, Israel Hines 2, Paris Roberson 8, Billy Muldrew 4. Totals – 24 2-5 53.
CHESTERTON (14-13-15-25)
Travis Grayson 15, Luke Lombardini 3, Carson Parrish 0, Sean Elliott 5, Chris Mullen 0, Jake Wadding 8, Charlie Eaton 0, Tyler Vanderwoude2, Alex Schmidt 12, Jake Warren 22, Barrett Church 0, Karson Cardenas 0, Landen Johnston 0. Totals – 21 22-23 67.
3-point field goals: West Side 3 (Peterson 3), Chesterton 3 (Schmidt 1, Elliott 1, Lombardini 1). Team fouls: West Side 16, Chesterton 14. Fouled out: Parion Roberson (West Side).
Clark 70, Whiting 60
CLARK (6-23-21-20)
WHITING (13-12-18-17)
Tony Madrueno 16, Nolan Toth 6, Osvaldo Terrazas 23, Luke Zorich 5, Dominic Harbin 0, Adonis Roberts 4, Julius Torres 0, Damian Reyes 0, Jeremiah Melendez 0, Emiliano Rodriguez 6. Totals – 24 6-12 60.
3-point field goals: Whiting 6-13 (Madrueno 3, Toth, Terrazas, Zorich).
South Central 65, Westville 50
WESTVILLE (6-17-18-8)
France 6, Hannon 5, Hannon 2, McCoy 2, Reddik 2, Woods 29, Young 3. Totals — 19 3-8 49.
SOUTH CENTRAL (13-12-16-24)
Carr 18, Christy 22, Glisic 8, Hudspeth 7, Scott 5, Smoker 3, Snyder 2. Totals — 16 29-39 65.
3-point field goals: Westville 8 (Hannon 1, Woods 6, Young 1); SC 4 (Scott 1, Hudspeth 2, Christy 1). Team fouls: Westville 24, SC 13. Fouled out: France (W).