Saturday's Prep Results

Saturday's Results
Boys Basketball
Class 4A
Valparaiso Sectional
Valparaiso 53, Chesterton 52
CHESTERTON (13-12-11-16)
Jake Wadding 14, Travis Grayson 19, Alex Schmidt 2, Charlie Eaton 0, Jake Warren 7, Sean Elliot 2, Tyler Vanderwoude 8, Chris Mullen 0. Totals — 17 12-14 52.
VALPARAISO (15-5-8-25)
Colton Jones 6, Breece Walls 4, Grant Comstock 2, Tommy Cavanaugh 3, Brandon Mack 10, CJ Opperman 15, Mason Jones 2, Cooper Jones 11. Totals — 16 17-21 53.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 6 (Grayson 4, Vanderwoude 2); Valparaiso 4 (Mack 2, Opperman, Cavanaugh). Team fouls: Chesterton 19, Valparaiso 11. Fouled out: Walls (V).
Class A
Kouts Sectional
Championship
21st Century 84, Kouts 68
21ST CENTURY (21-19-14-30)
Triyonte Lomax 10, Tavonte’ Hayes 12, Johnell Davis 33, Ryan Moss 3, Demondrick Velez 11, Cameron Jernigan 13, Takari Jones 0, Eugene Hayes 1, Quintin Floyd 0, Damon Joshua 0, Demetrius Moss 1, Rashad Knight 0. Totals – 31 15-25 84.
KOUTS (8-18-16-26)
Cole Wireman 31, Cale Wireman 7, Parker Kneifel 13, Hunter Kneifel 9, Connor McCormick 3, Matthew Baker 4, Cooper Schoon 1, Noah Young 0, Joe Vick 0, Connor Croff 0, Daniel Heinold 0. Totals – 21 20-28 68.
3-point field goals: 21st Century 7 (Davis 4, T. Hayes 2, Lomax 1), Kouts 4 (Cale Wireman 2, P. Kneifel 1, Baker 1). Team fouls: 21st Century 23, Kouts 22. Fouled out: Jernigan (21st Century), Cale Wireman (Kouts).
Girls Gymnastics
Portage Regional
(Top 3 teams and top 6 individuals in each event advance to state finals)1. Chesterton 114.950, Lake Central 113.225, 3. Valparaiso 112.05, 4. Harrison 108.2, 5. Logansport 105.525, 6. Northwestern 103.4.
ALL-AROUND — 1. Makenna King (South Central) 39.125, 2. Mia Pak (C) 38.7, 3. (tie) Cloe Amanatidis (LC), Sophia Hunzelman (C) 38.475, 5. Caitlyn Cook (C) 37.725, 6. Gabi Grisafi (V) 37.575.
VAULT — 1. King (SC) 9.9, 2. Haiven Gipson (H) 9.7, 3. Mia Pak (C) 9.675, 4. (tie) Cook (C), Lexy Malamotos (V), Jade VerSchure (V) 9.6.
BARS — 1. Hunzelman (C) 9.75, 2. Pak (C) 9.7, 3. King (SC) 9.575, 4. Amanatidis (LC) 9.425, 5. Russell (Portage) 9.325, 6. Abby Winland (C) 9.275.
BEAM — 1. King (SC) 9.8, 2. Amanatidis (LC) 9.75, 3. Hunzelman (C) 9.7, 4. (tie) Catie Smith (N), Pak (C) 9.575, 6. Grisafi (V) 9.5.
FLOOR — 1. King (SC) 9.85, 2. Hunzelman (C) 9.8, 3. Amanatidis (LC) 9.775, 4. Pak (C) 9.75, 5. Julie Stephany (Lafayette Jeff) 9.7, 6. (tie) Kendal Wilkinson (Logansport), Briana Thomas (M’ville), Gipson (H) 9.675.
Friday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
Class 3A
Hammond Sectional
Semifinals
Calumet 70, Gavit 56
CALUMET (21-11-21-17)
Ashton Williamson 17, Jerell Johnson 9 Deshaun Thompson 5, Chris Black 10, Eric Martin 6 Monyel Iverson 4, Christian Pryle 6, Phillip Collins 2, Waine Wilerness 2, Scott Flores 9, Kavel Killins 0, Minor Karender 0. Totals — 28 10-15 70.
GAVIT (10-7-15-24)
Zykee Reeves 14, Kendall Johnson 4, Cordero Goodman 5, Isaiah Hall 9, Dennis Williams 0, Jaylen Hutton 7, Ja'Khary Tyler 2, Franklin Carter 13, Ange Jones 0, Javier Smith 2, Jourdyn Smith 0. Totals — 22 10-20 56.
3-point field goals: Calumet 4 (Williamson 2, Johnson 1, Thompson 1), Gavit 2 (Reeves 2). Team fouls: Gavit 15, Calumet 14. Fouled out: Goodman (G).
Hammond 63, Lighthouse 47
LIGHTHOUSE (11-11-8-17)
Devarius Stewart 9, Jacob Barry 14, Shamar Mays 12, Tracy Philon 4, Sean Hathaway 0, Steven Carr 4, Jaiilen Harvey 2, Joshua Harris 0. Totals — 15 15-19 47.
HAMMOND (17-14-23-9)
Harold Woods 11, Timothy Wider 10, Reggie Abram 18, Darrell Reed 9, Jarmar Styles 5, Michael Anderson 2, Jordan Woods 6, Ronald Harris 2, Kenneth Grant 0, Jahkorian Jones 0, Desean Foster 0. Totals — 21 17-34 63.
3-point field goals: Lighthouse 2 (Stewart 1, Mays 1), Hammond (H. Woods 1, Wider 1, Abram 2). Team fouls: Lighthouse 26, Hammond 15, Fouled out: Philon, Hathaway, Carr (L).
Class 2A
North Judson Sectional
Semifinals
South Central 54, Hebron 53 (OT)
SOUTH CENTRAL (10-9-11-15-9)
Bailey 0, Carr 13, Christy 9, Glisic 13, Hudspeth 15, Scott 0, Smoker 4, Snyder 0. Totals – 19 11-15 54.
HEBRON (15-8-12-10-8)
Briggs 2, Drook 12, Friel 17, Grennes 0, Marrs 7, Moore 9, Schatz 2, Steffan 4. Totals – 21 6-8 53.
3-point field goals: South Central 5-9 (Hudspeth 3, Carr, Christy); Hebron 5-15 (Drook 2, Friel 2, Marrs). Team fouls: South Central 12, Hebron .16 Fouled out: Steffan (H).