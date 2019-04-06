Baseball
Chesterton 10, McCutcheon 8
Leading hitters -- Chesterton -- C. Krantz (2-5, 2 runs); J. Krantz (2-3, 2 RBIs, run); Cardenas (1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Turner (2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Zimmerman (2-4, RBI, run); Westphal (1-2, 2 RBIs).
Lafayette Jeff, Chesterton 2
Leading hitters -- Chesterton -- Nelson (2-4); Roof (2-3, 2B, 3B, run); Anderson (2-3).
Crown Point 9, McCutcheon 2
Leading hitters -- Crown Point -- Sabotni (3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Lindeman (2-4, 2 RBIs); Mojica (2-4); Rich (2-4, RBI, run); Kolarik (2-4, RBI, run);
Kankakee Valley 5, North Judson 0
Leading hitter = Kankakee Valley -- McKee (3 RBIs).
Merrillville 4, Highland 3
Leading hitters -- Highland -- Meet Patel (1-4, 2 RBIs). Merrillville -- Sven Strom (2-4, run); Jacob McDonald (2-3, RBI).
New Prairie 5, Griffith 4
Griffith 1, New Prairie 0
Rensselaer 16, Morton 12
Leading hitter -- Morton -- Jason Daniel (4 RBIs).
Morton 12, Rensselaer 4
Marian Catholic 3, Andrew 1
Leading hitter -- Marian Catholic -- Alec Gonzalez (2-3, 2 runs).
Marian Catholic 4, Oak Lawn 1
Leading hitter -- Marian Catholic -- Del Rio (2-4, 2B).
South Central 9, Speedway 5
2B -- Intagliata (SC). 3B -- Husmann (SC). Leading hitters -- South Central -- BJ Intagliata (2-3, 2 RBIs, run); Trent Smoker (2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs); Brant Popplewell (2-4, 3 RBIs).
Speedway 10, South Central 0 (5 inn.)
Whiting 12, Hebron 2
Leading hitters -- Whiting -- Joel Torres (3-4, 3 runs); Nino Barbosa (2-4, RBI, 2 runs); Nick Semancik (1-2, 3 RBIs); Aidan Plemons (2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Austin Crocker (3-4, run).
Softball
Highland 11-3, Valparaiso 9-6
|Valparaiso 131 301 0 -- 9 13 5
|Highland 031 223 x -- 11 16 1
2B: Emily Glover (V), Paige Knight (V); Lacey Pierce. HR: Glover (V). Pitching summary -- Valparaiso -- Glover (4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO); Charlotte Dombrowski (2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, O SO). Highland -- Breanna Burbridge (2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO); Lacey Pierce (4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO). WP -- Pierce. LP -- Dombrowski. Leading hitters -- Valpo -- Glover (2-3, 2B, HR, 7 RBI), Morgan Corneil (2-4), Alexandria Burns (2-2), Paige Knight (2B). Highland -- Jamie Gessler (3-4, 4 RBI), Ava Leffel (3-4, 2 R), Burbridge (3-4), Morgan Rinkema (2-4, 2 R, RBI).
|Valparaiso 100 022 1 -- 6 11 3
|Highland 000 300 0 -- 3 8 1
2B: Emily Glover (V), Alexandria Burns (V), Jamie Gessler (H). HR: Peyton Zahm (V) 2. Pitching summary -- Valparaiso -- Glover (7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). Highland -- Emma Hamilton (5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO); Lacey Pierce (2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP -- Glover. LP -- Hamilton. Leading hitters -- Valpo -- Zahm (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R), Carissa Hite (2-3), Glover (2-3, 1 RBI), Margaret Etzler (2-3). Highland -- Gessler (2-3). Records: Valparaiso 4-2, Highland 4-1.
Kankakee Valley 8, Hanover Central 7
Pitching summary -- Kankakee Valley -- Lexi Broyles (7 IP, 7 SO). Leading hitters -- Kankakee Valley -- Madey Flick (3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs); Kaylee Barrett (3-4, HR, 3 RBIs).
Kouts 12-3, South Newton 7-10
|Kouts;290 000 1 -- 12 12 3
|South Newton;104 020 0 -- 7 7 2
2B -- Claire Cochran 2, Abby Maier (K). 3B -- Lyndsey Kobza (K). Pitching summary -- Kouts -- Hannah Krueger (5 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 5 SO; Abby O'Donnell (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. WP - Krueger (1-0). Leading hitters -- Kouts -- Katie Filipas (3-5, 4 RBI), Maier (2-4, RBI), Cochran (2-3 RBI), Morgan Kobza (2-5 RBI).
|Kouts;010 101 0 -- 3 11 2
|South Newton 320 014 -- 10 14 1
Pitching summary -- Kouts -- Cassidy Mills (5 2/3 IP, 14 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO); Abby O'Donnell (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). LP -- Mills (0-1). Leading hitters -- Lyndsey Kobza (3-3, 2 R, RBI); Morgan Kobza (2-4, R); Krueger (2-4), Filipas (2-4)
RECORD -- Kouts 3-2.
LaPorte 18, Plymouth 0
Leading hitters -- LaPorte -- Olivia Zaratanello (4-4, 2 RBIs); Shelby Linn (3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBIs); Emily Samuelson (3-4, 2 RBIs); Megan Reed (HR, 2 RBIs); Nola Hammerschmidt (2-2, 2 RBIs); Maddy Ponsier (3-3, 2 2B)
Morgan Park 17, West Side 2
Munster 4, Penn 3
2B -- Williams, Dato, Kaim (M).
Penn 2, Munster 1
2B -- Williams (M).
Horseshoe Classic
Championship
Lake Central 2, Chesterton 1
|Chesterton;000 010 0 -- 1 6 1
|Lake Central;200 000 x -- 2 5 0
2B -- Snemis (C). HR -- Price (C); Peterson (LC). Pitching summary -- Chesterton -- Lindsay Benko (6 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 SO); Lake Central -- Towle (5 IP, 5 HY, 0 BB, 5 SO); Aardsma (2 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 SO). Leading hitters -- Chesterton -- Snemis (2-3); Iacovetti (2-3); Price (1-3, RBI, run); Lake Central -- Johnson (2-3, run); Peteson (1-3, 2 RBIs, run).
Pool Play
Lake Central 2, Decatur Central 0
Leading hitters -- Lake Central -- Towle (2-4, RBI); Hoppe (2-4).
Lake Central 5, Jennings County 3
Leading hitters -- Lake Central -- Towle (3-3, 2 RBIs, run); Reese (1-2, 3 RBIs, run).
Hobart 17, Hebron 8
|Hobart;142 431 2 -- 17
|Hebron;002 401 1 -- 8
Leading hitters -- Hobart -- Arauz (2-5, 3 runs); Camarena (3-6, 2 RBIs, run); Smith (3-5, 2 runs); Bernhardt (2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs); S. Butterfield (2-3, 2 runs, RBI); Joswiak (2-4, 4 RBIs); Hebron -- Ellie Wagoner (1-3, 2 RBIs); Keri Kresich (2-4, run); Kayli Iorio (2-4, 2 RBIs, run).
Boys track
Culver Military Academy Relays
1. Marion 124.5, Culver Military Academy 117, Plymouth 92, Logansport 85.5, Michigan City 79.
400 RELAY -- 1. Marion (Khalid Stamps, Billy Rodgers, Troy Jones, Zaimar Burnett) 44.06; 2. Michigan City 45.30.
1,500 -- 1. Andrew Setzer (CMA) 4:32.31; 2. Damien Albisu (MC) 4:34.51.
100 -- 1. Zaimar Burnett (Mar) 11.19; 2. Joseph Rice (MC) 11.53.
800 RELAY -- 1. Culver Military Academy (Ben Sloan, Howard Mosley, Jacob Bird, William Booth) 1:38.41; 2. Marion 1:38.70. 3, Michigan City 1:40.28.
LJ -- 1, Joseph Rice (MC) 20-5 3/4.
TJ -- 1. Eli Lootens (Mar) 39-11; 2. Cubie Jones (Mar) 39-1 1/2; 3. Jack Rice (CMA) 36-5 1/2; 4, Joe Rice (Michigan City) 35-5.
SP -- 1. Justin Wozniak (MC) 47-11.
DIS -- 1. Justin Wozniak (MC) 173-2 (MEET RECORD); 2. Ryan Stefanko (MC) 138-10.
Girls track
Culver Girls Academy Relays
1. Lowell 136, 2. Culver Girls Academy 115 2/3, 3. Plymouth 93, 4. Logansport 72 1/3, 5. Michigan City 38, 6. Marion 38.
4 x 1600 RELAY -- 1. Lowell (Alexia Bibakis, Brittany Kisti, Jasmin Ground, Brooke Hayden) 24:11.39.
400 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY: 1. Culver Girls Academy (Sofia Dolan, Laurel Sullivan, Justine Gregg, Madison Stevens) 1:13.02. 2. Lowell 1:13.35; 3. Logansport 1:17.22; 4. Plymouth 1:18.39; 5. Michigan City 1:30.65.
DISTANCE MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Lowell (Karinna James, Claire Mitsch, Megan Kaczur, Annalise James) 13:12.98.
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY -- 1. Culver Girls Academy (Amina Shafeek-Horton, Sofia Dolan, Ava Johnson, Erin Anderson) 1:58.01; 2. Lowell 1:59.56.
1,600 RELAY -- 1. Culver Girls Academy (Madison Rivera, Cecille Figueroa, Madison Stevens, Maggie Bialek) 4:20.09; 2. Lowell 4:29.94.
400 RELAY -- 1. Lowell (Michelle Harmston, Savannah Bevineau-Rock, Anna Bender, Haley Pandazis) 52.47; 2. Plymouth 52.66; 3. Culver Girls Academy 54.60; 4. Michigan City 54.85.
1,500 -- 1. Jordyn Boyer (Low) 5:10.38; 2. Fatima Ramirez (P) 5:51.76. 3. Christina Fitzpatrick (MC) 5:57.32.
100 -- 1. Cecille Figueroa (CGA) 13.29; 2. Haley Pandazis (Low) 13.30; 3. Rachael Kaylor (P) 13.44; 4. Gabriella Garcia (Mar) 13.74; 5. Jael Martin (MC) 14.15.
300 LH -- 1. Sarah Richardson (Low) 51.40.
800 RELAY -- 1, Culver Girls Academy (Cici Zhao, Cecille Figueroa, Madison Rivera, Erin Anderson) 1:52.23. 2, Lowell 1:54.19. 3, Michigan City 1:57.32. 4, Logansport 1:57.59. 5, Marion 2:03.32.
3,200 RELAY -- 1, Lowell (Annalise James, Sarah James, Claire Mitsch, Karinna James) 10:23.12.
HJ -- 1, Claudia Marohn (P) 5-2. 2, Mya Shively (Log) 5-0. 3, Zea Green (Low) 4-8. 4, Sarah Richardson (Low) 4-8. 5, Sara Hunter (P) 4-8.
LJ -- 1, Macee Gill (Low) 15-11 1/2. 2, Summer South (P) 14-11 1/2. 3, Lydia Fuller (MC) 14-9. 4, Sam Hazen (CGA) 14-7. 5, Savann Bevineau-Rock (Low) 14-6 1/4.
SP -- 1, Tanner Greenholt (Low) 35-8. 2, Leilanu Jackson (Mar) 34-9. 3, Madi Miller (CGA) 33-10 1/2. 4, Sydney Rice (P) 32-9 1/2. 5, Aaliyah Briggs (MC) 32-1.
DIS -- 1, Leilanu Jackson (Mar) 98-4. 2, Carley Camp (Log) 97-1. 3, Ayana Harvey (Mar) 96-3. 4, Atigone Wilson (Low) 94-3. 5, Venus Dauparas (Log) 88-10.
PV -- 1, Meghan Miller (MC) 10-0; 2, Maggie Bialek (CGA) 9-0. 3, Madison Smith (P) 8-6.