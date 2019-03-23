Baseball
Marian Catholic 10, Bradley Bourbannais 3
|Marian Catholic;203 301 1 -- 10 12 1
|Bradley Bourbannais;001 001 1 -- 3 7 2
2B -- Eddie King (MC). Pitching summary -- Marian Catholic -- Tyler Fullman (4 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 8 SO); Chandler Kerr (3 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP -- Fullman (1-0). Leading hitter -- Marian Catholic -- King (2-3, 2 runs, RBI).
Boys basketball
Class 2A state championship
Andrean 59, Linton-Stockton 54
ANDREAN (12-14-14-19)
Johnny Carrothers 4 7-8 16, Ben Jones 0 1-2 1, Deshon Burnett 1 0-0 2, Matt Lelito 3 0-0 6, Kyle Ross 5 5-6 16, Eric Kendrick 1 0-0 2, Eric Goodes 2 0-0 4, Nicky Flesher 3 6-9 12, Robby Ballentine 0 0-0 0. Totals – 19 19-25 59.
LINTON-STOCKTON (14-9-20-11)
Evan Slover 3 2-4 8, Kip Fougerousse 4 1-1 11, Tucker Hayes 6 0-0 15, Lincoln Hale 4 3-3 11, Sammy Robbins 3 0-0 7, Josh Pyne 1 0-0 2, Silas Robbins 0 0-0 0. Totals – 21 6-8 54.
3-point field goals: Andrean (Carrothers 1, Ross 1); Linton-Stockton (Hayes 3, Fougerousse 2, Robbins 1). Leaders -- Rebounds: Ross 7 (A); Robbins 8 (LS). Assists: Burnett 4 (A); Fougerousse 6 (LS). Steals: Goodes 2 (A), Burnett 2 (A); Slover 2 (LS). Total fouls: Andrean 11, Linton-Stockton 15. Fouled out: None. Records: Andrean 21-8, Linton-Stockton 27-4