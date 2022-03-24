Several Region players earn IBCA All-State recognition

IBCA All-State
Senior Supreme 15
Tayshawn Comer;Indianapolis Cathedral
Ryan Conwell;Pike
Tae Davis;Warren Central
Connor Essegian;Central Noble
Travis Grayson;Chesterton
C.J. Gunn;Lawrence North
Jalen Jackson;Fort Wayne Northrop
Armon Jarrard;Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Karson Jenkins;Fort Wayne Snider
Randy Kelley;Sullivan
Fletcher Loyer;Homestead
Billy Smith;Brebeuf Jesuit
Braden Smith;Westfield
Tommy Snyder;South Bend Adams
Peter Suder;Carmel
Senior large-school All-State
Breece Walls;Valparaiso
Senior Honorable Mention
Drew Adzia;Crown Point
Ladaion Barnes;Morton
Ajanen “A.J.” Dixon;Merrillville
Ben Garwood;LaCrosse
Aaron Ketchmark;Kouts
Kaden Manna;Marquette
Eric Martin;Calumet
Kenny Pepper;Westville
Trey Steinhilber;Boone Grove
Underclass Supreme 15
Jack Benter;Brownstown Central
Flory Bidunga;Kokomo
Xavier Booker;Indianapolis Cathedral
Joey Brown;North Central
Markus Burton;Penn
Ahmere Carson;Anderson
Zane Doughty;Ben Davis
Jalen Haralson;Fishers
Joey Hart;Linton-Stockton
Logan Imes;Zionsville
Mason Jones;Valparaiso
Sam Orme;Carmel
JaQualon Roberts;Bloomington North
Brandon Trilli;Munster
Ashton Williamson;21st Century
Underclass large school All-State
Jamie Hodges Jr.;Michigan City
A.J. Lux;Crown Point
Underclass Honorable Mention
Lukas Balling;Marquette
David Cundiff;Munster
Quintin Floyd;21st Century
Romeo Guerra;Lake Station
Jacob Miller;Covenant Christian
Willie Miller;Lake Station
D.J. Moss;21st Century
Tyler Parrish;Chesterton
Justin Sims;Chesterton
Kamari Slaughter;Portage