Several Region players earn IBCA All-State recognition

IBCA All-State

Senior Supreme 15

Tayshawn Comer;Indianapolis Cathedral

Ryan Conwell;Pike

Tae Davis;Warren Central

Connor Essegian;Central Noble

Travis Grayson;Chesterton

C.J. Gunn;Lawrence North

Jalen Jackson;Fort Wayne Northrop

Armon Jarrard;Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Karson Jenkins;Fort Wayne Snider

Randy Kelley;Sullivan

Fletcher Loyer;Homestead

Billy Smith;Brebeuf Jesuit

Braden Smith;Westfield

Tommy Snyder;South Bend Adams

Peter Suder;Carmel

Senior large-school All-State

Breece Walls;Valparaiso

Senior Honorable Mention

Drew Adzia;Crown Point

Ladaion Barnes;Morton

Ajanen “A.J.” Dixon;Merrillville

Ben Garwood;LaCrosse

Aaron Ketchmark;Kouts

Kaden Manna;Marquette

Eric Martin;Calumet

Kenny Pepper;Westville

Trey Steinhilber;Boone Grove

Underclass Supreme 15

Jack Benter;Brownstown Central

Flory Bidunga;Kokomo

Xavier Booker;Indianapolis Cathedral

Joey Brown;North Central

Markus Burton;Penn

Ahmere Carson;Anderson

Zane Doughty;Ben Davis

Jalen Haralson;Fishers

Joey Hart;Linton-Stockton

Logan Imes;Zionsville

Mason Jones;Valparaiso

Sam Orme;Carmel

JaQualon Roberts;Bloomington North

Brandon Trilli;Munster

Ashton Williamson;21st Century

Underclass large school All-State

Jamie Hodges Jr.;Michigan City

A.J. Lux;Crown Point

Underclass Honorable Mention

Lukas Balling;Marquette

David Cundiff;Munster

Quintin Floyd;21st Century 

Romeo Guerra;Lake Station

Jacob Miller;Covenant Christian

Willie Miller;Lake Station

D.J. Moss;21st Century

Tyler Parrish;Chesterton 

Justin Sims;Chesterton

Kamari Slaughter;Portage

