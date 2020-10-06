Six local teams ranked in AP state football poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:
|6A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Center Grove
|(14)
|7-0
|280
|1
|2. Lafayette Jeff
|-
|7-0
|224
|3
|3. Westfield
|-
|6-1
|220
|4
|4. Brownsburg
|-
|6-1
|190
|5
|5. Elkhart
|-
|6-0
|146
|6
|6. Carmel
|-
|5-2
|130
|7
|(tie) Merrillville
|-
|5-1
|130
|2
|8. Indpls N. Central
|-
|5-2
|78
|8
|9. Lawrence North
|-
|5-2
|54
|10
|(tie) Homestead
|-
|6-1
|54
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 28. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.
|5A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Cathedral
|(14)
|7-0
|280
|1
|2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger
|-
|6-1
|232
|3
|3. Valparaiso
|-
|3-0
|216
|2
|4. New Palestine
|-
|5-1
|184
|4
|5. Whiteland
|-
|6-1
|174
|5
|6. Decatur Central
|-
|5-2
|146
|6
|7. Michigan City
|-
|4-1
|110
|8
|8. Castle
|-
|5-1
|82
|9
|9. Floyd Central
|-
|5-2
|44
|10
|10. Ev. North
|-
|5-2
|30
|7
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 24. Mishawaka 6. Zionsville 6. Plainfield 6.
|4A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)
|(13)
|7-0
|268
|1
|2. Ev. Central
|(1)
|7-0
|248
|3
|3. Mooresville
|-
|6-1
|208
|2
|4. E. Central
|-
|6-1
|186
|4
|5. Indpls Roncalli
|-
|5-1
|170
|5
|6. Lowell
|-
|1-5
|126
|6
|7. Leo
|-
|6-1
|120
|8
|8. Hobart
|-
|4-2
|76
|9
|9. Jasper
|-
|5-2
|46
|7
|10. Northridge
|-
|5-1
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 24. Delta 24. Columbia City 14.
3A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Indpls Chatard
|(12)
|6-1
|276
|1
|2. Mishawaka Marian
|(1)
|6-0
|240
|2
|3. Southridge
|(1)
|7-0
|220
|3
|4. W. Lafayette
|-
|6-1
|212
|4
|5. Danville
|-
|5-0
|164
|5
|6. Lawrenceburg
|-
|6-1
|134
|6
|7. Indpls Brebeuf
|-
|3-2
|112
|7
|8. Norwell
|-
|6-1
|80
|8
|9. Ft. Wayne Concordia
|-
|4-3
|50
|10
|10. Tri-West
|-
|5-2
|22
|NR
Others receiving votes: Gibson Southern 12. Indpls Ritter 8. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2. N. Montgomery 2.
|2A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. Andrean
|(14)
|6-1
|280
|1
|2. Eastbrook
|-
|6-1
|242
|2
|3. Pioneer
|-
|6-1
|224
|3
|4. Eastside
|-
|6-1
|154
|4
|5. Heritage Christian
|-
|5-1
|148
|5
|6. Triton Central
|-
|5-1
|136
|6
|7. Tell City
|-
|6-1
|126
|7
|8. Tipton
|-
|5-1
|82
|8
|9. Eastern (Greentown)
|-
|7-0
|68
|9
|10. S. Vermillion
|-
|6-1
|38
|10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 18. LaVille 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Rensselaer 4. Seeger 2.
|1A
|Rank-School
|FPV
|Rcd
|TP
|Pvs
|1. S. Adams
|(13)
|7-0
|278
|1
|2. Indpls Lutheran
|(1)
|6-1
|246
|2
|3. Southwood
|-
|7-0
|220
|3
|4. W. Washington
|-
|6-0
|176
|4
|5. Covenant Christian
|-
|7-0
|168
|5
|6. S. Putnam
|-
|7-0
|132
|6
|7. Adams Central
|-
|5-2
|98
|8
|(tie) Parke Heritage
|-
|5-1
|98
|7
|9. N. Judson
|-
|6-1
|64
|9
|10. Monroe Central
|-
|4-1
|30
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 22. Riverton Parke 8.
