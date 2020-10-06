 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six local teams ranked in AP state football poll
agate alert urgent

Six local teams ranked in AP state football poll

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Highland at Andrean football

Andrean's Ryan Walsh, right, takes the handoff from Joe Cimino during a game this season.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, rating points and previous rankings:

 
6A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Center Grove(14)7-02801
2. Lafayette Jeff-7-02243
3. Westfield-6-12204
4. Brownsburg-6-11905
5. Elkhart-6-01466
6. Carmel-5-21307
(tie) Merrillville-5-11302
8. Indpls N. Central-5-2788
9. Lawrence North-5-25410
(tie) Homestead-6-154NR

Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 28. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.

 
5A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Cathedral(14)7-02801
2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger-6-12323
3. Valparaiso-3-02162
4. New Palestine-5-11844
5. Whiteland-6-11745
6. Decatur Central-5-21466
7. Michigan City-4-11108
8. Castle-5-1829
9. Floyd Central-5-24410
10. Ev. North-5-2307

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 24. Mishawaka 6. Zionsville 6. Plainfield 6.

 
4A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)(13)7-02681
2. Ev. Central(1)7-02483
3. Mooresville-6-12082
4. E. Central-6-11864
5. Indpls Roncalli-5-11705
6. Lowell-1-51266
7. Leo-6-11208
8. Hobart-4-2769
9. Jasper-5-2467
10. Northridge-5-130NR

Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 24. Delta 24. Columbia City 14.

 

3A

Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Indpls Chatard(12)6-12761
2. Mishawaka Marian(1)6-02402
3. Southridge(1)7-02203
4. W. Lafayette-6-12124
5. Danville-5-01645
6. Lawrenceburg-6-11346
7. Indpls Brebeuf-3-21127
8. Norwell-6-1808
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia-4-35010
10. Tri-West-5-222NR

Others receiving votes: Gibson Southern 12. Indpls Ritter 8. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2. N. Montgomery 2.

 
2A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. Andrean(14)6-12801
2. Eastbrook-6-12422
3. Pioneer-6-12243
4. Eastside-6-11544
5. Heritage Christian-5-11485
6. Triton Central-5-11366
7. Tell City-6-11267
8. Tipton-5-1828
9. Eastern (Greentown)-7-0689
10. S. Vermillion-6-13810

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 18. LaVille 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Rensselaer 4. Seeger 2.

 
1A
Rank-SchoolFPVRcdTPPvs
1. S. Adams(13)7-02781
2. Indpls Lutheran(1)6-12462
3. Southwood-7-02203
4. W. Washington-6-01764
5. Covenant Christian-7-01685
6. S. Putnam-7-01326
7. Adams Central-5-2988
(tie) Parke Heritage-5-1987
9. N. Judson-6-1649
10. Monroe Central-4-130NR

Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 22. Riverton Parke 8.

Gallery: Top 10

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, and boys tennis regional pairings.

Fall prep pairings
Agate

Fall prep pairings

  • Updated

Here are the boys and girls soccer sectional pairings, and boys tennis regional pairings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts