Summer baseball pairings
agate

Summer baseball pairings

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Babe Ruth

State Tournament Bracket

16-18-year-olds

AT CROWN POINT

Monday's results

Game 13: NWI Rippers 10, PC Storm 3

Game 14: CP Diamond Dogs 4, CP White 0

Game 15: PC Storm 10, CP Red 0

Game 16: Munster Hitmen 10, CP White 1

Tuesday's results

Game 17: NWI Rippers 2, CP Diamond Dogs 1

Game 18: Munster Hitmen 12, PC Storm 4

Wednesday's results

Game 19: CP Diamond Dogs vs. Munster Hitmen, late

Game 20 (championship): NWI Rippers vs. Winner Game 19, late

Thursday's game

Game 21 (if necessary): Winner Game 20 vs. Loser Game 20, if first loss, 5 p.m.

 

How to contact us
Agate

How to contact us

Coaches are encouraged to email their results to munsports@lee.net.

For story tips and comments, please contact Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com or 219-933-4197.

