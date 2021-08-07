 Skip to main content
Summer baseball pairings
agate

Summer baseball pairings

Baseball stock
Jessica A. Wolff, File, The Times

Senior Babe Ruth (16-18)

World Series

At Hank Aaron Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

Pool Play

Monday's Results

Charleston, Mo. 10, Missouri Tropics 9

Bakersfield, Calif. 2, Klamath Falls, Ore. 0

Tuesday's Results

Cape Cod, Mass. 6, Onondaga, N.Y. 3

Mobile, Ala. 9, Highland 2

Cape Cod, Mass. 3, Mid-County, Texas 2

Charleston, Mo., 10, Stafford, Va. 4

Highland 5, Missouri Tropics 2

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Onondaga, N.Y. 3, Klamath Falls, Ore. 0

Bakersfield, Calif. 2, Mid-County, Texas, 1

Cape Cod, Mass. 2, Klamath Falls, Ore., 1

Missouri Tropics 4, Stafford, Va. 2

Mobile, Ala. 6, Charleston, Mo. 2

Thursday, Aug. 5

Quarterfinals

Game 21: Charleston, Mo. d. Cape Cod, Mass

Game 22: Onadaga, N.Y. d. Highland

Friday, Aug. 6

Semifinals

Game 23: Charleston, Mo. vs. Mobile, Ala., late

Game 24: Onadaga, N.Y. vs. Bakersfield, Calif. late

Saturday, Aug. 7

Championship

Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, 1 p.m.

