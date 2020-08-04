Summer baseball pairings

-
Babe Ruth
State Tournament Bracket
16-18-year-olds
AT CROWN POINT
Monday's results
Game 13: NWI Rippers 10, PC Storm 3
Game 14: CP Diamond Dogs 4, CP White 0
Game 15: PC Storm 10, CP Red 0
Game 16: Munster Hitmen 10, CP White 1
Tuesday's games
Game 17: NWI Rippers 2, CP Diamond Dogs 1
Game 18: Munster Hitmen 12, PC Storm 4
Wednesday's games
Game 19: CP Diamond Dogs vs. Munster Hitmen, 5 p.m.
Game 20 (championship): NWI Rippers vs. Winner Game 19, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Game 21 (if necessary): Winner Game 20 vs. Loser Game 20, if first loss, 5 p.m.
