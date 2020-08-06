You are the owner of this article.
Summer baseball pairings
Summer baseball pairings

Baseball stock
Babe Ruth

State Tournament Bracket

16-18-year-olds

AT CROWN POINT

Tuesday's results

Game 17: NWI Rippers 2, CP Diamond Dogs 1

Game 18: Munster Hitmen 12, PC Storm 4

Wednesday's results

Game 19: CP Diamond Dogs 2, Munster Hitmen 0

Game 20: CP Diamond Dogs 5, NWI Rippers 1

Thursday's game

Game 21: CP Diamond Dogs 2, NWI Rippers 1

 

How to contact us
How to contact us

Coaches are encouraged to email their results to munsports@lee.net.

For story tips and comments, please contact Sports Editor Mike Clark at michael.clark@nwi.com or 219-933-4197.

