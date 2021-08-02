 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer baseball pairings
agate

Summer baseball pairings

Baseball stock
Jessica A. Wolff, File, The Times

Senior Babe Ruth (16-18)

World Series

At Hank Aaron Stadium, Mobile, Ala.

Pool Play

Saturday, July 31

Bakersfield, Calif. 3, Cape Cod, Mass. 2, 8 innings

Highland 9, Stafford, Va. 1

Onandaga, N.Y. 2, Mid-County, Texas 0

Mobile, Ala. 12, Missouri Tropics 1

Sunday, Aug. 1

Mid-County, Texas 14, Klamath Falls, Ore. 3

Highland 9, Charleston, Mo. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. def. Onandaga, N.Y.

Mobile, Ala. vs. Stafford, Va., late

Monday, Aug. 2

Charleston, Mo. vs. Missouri Tropics, 7 a.m.

Klamath Falls, Ore. vs. Bakersfield, Calif. 9 a.m.

Onandaga, N.Y. vs. Cape Cod, Mass., 11 a.m.

Mobile, Ala. vs. Highland, 1 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit Lions embrace being underdogs in 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts