Summer baseball pairings

Senior Babe Ruth (16-18)
World Series
At Hank Aaron Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
Pool Play
Saturday, July 31
Bakersfield, Calif. 3, Cape Cod, Mass. 2, 8 innings
Highland 9, Stafford, Va. 1
Onandaga, N.Y. 2, Mid-County, Texas 0
Mobile, Ala. 12, Missouri Tropics 1
Sunday, Aug. 1
Mid-County, Texas 14, Klamath Falls, Ore. 3
Highland 9, Charleston, Mo. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. def. Onandaga, N.Y.
Mobile, Ala. vs. Stafford, Va., late
Monday, Aug. 2
Charleston, Mo. vs. Missouri Tropics, 7 a.m.
Klamath Falls, Ore. vs. Bakersfield, Calif. 9 a.m.
Onandaga, N.Y. vs. Cape Cod, Mass., 11 a.m.
Mobile, Ala. vs. Highland, 1 p.m.
