Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Babe Ruth

State Tournament Bracket

15-year-olds

AT NEW CASTLE

Sunday, July 21

Championship game: New Castle 8, Logansport 5

Note: Logansport, New Castle and Schererville qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wis.

14-year-olds

AT SOUTH BEND EASTSIDE

Sunday, July 21

Championship game: SB Eastide 12, Jimtown 6

Note: South Bend East Side and Jimtown quailfy for the Ohio Valley Regional in Huntington, W.V.

13-year-olds

AT LOGANSPORT

Sunday, July 21

Championship game: Logansport 11, Travelers 8

Note: Logansport and Travelers qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Janesville, Wis.

