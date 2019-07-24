Babe Ruth
State Tournament Bracket
15-year-olds
AT NEW CASTLE
Sunday, July 21
Championship game: New Castle 8, Logansport 5
Note: Logansport, New Castle and Schererville qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wis.
14-year-olds
AT SOUTH BEND EASTSIDE
Sunday, July 21
Championship game: SB Eastide 12, Jimtown 6
Note: South Bend East Side and Jimtown quailfy for the Ohio Valley Regional in Huntington, W.V.
13-year-olds
AT LOGANSPORT
Sunday, July 21
Championship game: Logansport 11, Travelers 8
Note: Logansport and Travelers qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Janesville, Wis.