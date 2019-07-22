{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, The Times

Babe Ruth

Ohio Valley Regional

AT GREEN BAY, WIS.

16-18-year-olds

Finals

Monday, July 22

Quarterfinal

Germantown 11, Lansing 5

Semifinals

CP Diamond Dogs 6, LaGrange 4

NWI Rippers 10, Germantown 0

Championship

NWI Rippers 10, CP Diamond Dogs 3

Note: NWI Rippers advance to World Series Aug. 2-9 in Mobile, Ala.

State Tournament Bracket

15-year-olds

AT NEW CASTLE

Sunday, July 21

Championship game: Logansport vs. New Castle, late

Note: Logansport, New Castle and Schererville qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wis.

14-year-olds

AT SOUTH BEND EASTSIDE

Sunday, July 21

Championship game: SB Eastide vs. Jimtown, late

Note: South Bend East Side and Jimtown quailfy for the Ohio Valley Regional in Huntington, W.V.

13-year-olds

AT LOGANSPORT

Sunday, July 21

Championship game: Logansport vs. Travelers, late

Note: Logansport and Travelers qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Janesville, Wis.

Cal Ripken

Ohio Valley Regional

12-year-olds

AT CROWN POINT

Monday's Result

Newburgh 10, Vincennes 0

0
0
0
0
0