Babe Ruth
Ohio Valley Regional
AT GREEN BAY, WIS.
16-18-year-olds
Finals
Monday, July 22
Quarterfinal
Germantown 11, Lansing 5
Semifinals
CP Diamond Dogs 6, LaGrange 4
NWI Rippers 10, Germantown 0
Championship
NWI Rippers 10, CP Diamond Dogs 3
Note: NWI Rippers advance to World Series Aug. 2-9 in Mobile, Ala.
State Tournament Bracket
15-year-olds
AT NEW CASTLE
Sunday, July 21
Championship game: Logansport vs. New Castle, late
Note: Logansport, New Castle and Schererville qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Eau Claire, Wis.
14-year-olds
AT SOUTH BEND EASTSIDE
Sunday, July 21
Championship game: SB Eastide vs. Jimtown, late
Note: South Bend East Side and Jimtown quailfy for the Ohio Valley Regional in Huntington, W.V.
13-year-olds
AT LOGANSPORT
Sunday, July 21
Championship game: Logansport vs. Travelers, late
Note: Logansport and Travelers qualify for the Ohio Valley Regional in Janesville, Wis.
Cal Ripken
Ohio Valley Regional
12-year-olds
AT CROWN POINT
Monday's Result
Newburgh 10, Vincennes 0