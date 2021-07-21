Summer baseball pairings

Babe Ruth (15)
State Tournament
At Tipton
Pool Play
Wednesday, July 21
Field 1
Plainfield vs. District 2 runner up, 6 p.m.
Tipton vs. Crown Point, 8 p.m.
Field 2
New Castle vs. Munster, 6 p.m.
District 2 champ vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Field 1
Jasper vs. District 2 3rd, 6 p.m.
Plainfield vs. Munster, 8 p.m.
Field 2
Duneland vs. Noblesville, 6 p.m.
New Castle vs. District 2 runner up, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Field 1
Tipton vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.
Jasper vs. Noblesville, 8 p.m.
Field 2
District 2 champ vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Duneland vs. District 2 3rd, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Field 1
Plainfield vs. New Castle, 10 a.m.
Tipton vs. District 2 champ, noon
Jasper s. Duneland, 2 p.m.
Field 2
Munster vs. District 2 runner up, 10 a.m.
Elwood vs. Crown Point, noon
Noblesville vs. District 2 3rd, 2 p.m.
Pool 1: Plainfield, New Castle, Munster, District 2 runner up
Pool 2: Tipton, District 2 champ, Elwood, Crown Point
Pool 3: Jasper, Duneland, Noblesville, District 2 3rd
