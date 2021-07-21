 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer baseball pairings
agate

Summer baseball pairings

Baseball stock
Jessica A. Wolff, File, The Times

Babe Ruth (15)

State Tournament

At Tipton

Pool Play

Wednesday, July 21

Field 1

Plainfield vs. District 2 runner up, 6 p.m.

Tipton vs. Crown Point, 8 p.m.

Field 2

New Castle vs. Munster, 6 p.m.

District 2 champ vs. Elwood, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Field 1

Jasper vs. District 2 3rd, 6 p.m.

Plainfield vs. Munster, 8 p.m.

Field 2

Duneland vs. Noblesville, 6 p.m.

New Castle vs. District 2 runner up, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Field 1

Tipton vs. Elwood, 6 p.m.

Jasper vs. Noblesville, 8 p.m.

Field 2

District 2 champ vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Duneland vs. District 2 3rd, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Field 1

Plainfield vs. New Castle, 10 a.m.

Tipton vs. District 2 champ, noon

Jasper s. Duneland, 2 p.m.

Field 2

Munster vs. District 2 runner up, 10 a.m.

Elwood vs. Crown Point, noon

Noblesville vs. District 2 3rd, 2 p.m.

Pool 1: Plainfield, New Castle, Munster, District 2 runner up

Pool 2: Tipton, District 2 champ, Elwood, Crown Point

Pool 3: Jasper, Duneland, Noblesville, District 2 3rd

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian sets world record for most burpees in hour

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts