Women's basketball
IU Northwest 65, Rochester College 46
ROCHESTER COLLEGE (8-12-14-12)
Robyn Pruitt 1-5 0-0 2, Rikki Scherdt 1-2 0-0 2, Kendra Kujat 2-4 2-4 6, Lauren Weiss 1-2 0-1 2, Rio Dudgeon 5-13 0-0 12, Devan Valko 2-8 2-2 7, Kim Charney 0-2 0-0 0, Shaye Kaiser 0-2 0-0 0, Brooke Fielder 4-8 1-1 9, Shamya Butler 0-1 2-2 2, Olivia Farrell 0-1 0-0 0, Jade Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 18-52 7-10 46
IU NORTHWEST (18-13-20-14)
Michelle Borgen 4-11 11-13 19, Ashley O'Malley 3-6 0-0 6, Alaina Richter 0-0 0-0 0, Brittney Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Gina Rubino 2-9 1-2 6, Jessy Siems 1-1 0-0 3, Chloe Salman 4-16 2-2 12, Grayce Roach 3-11 3-4 11, Jocelyn Colburn 3-3 0-2 6. Totals -- 21-61 17-23 65
3-point field goals: Rochester College 3-14 (Dudgeon 2-10, Valko 1-2, Charney 0-1, Kaiser 0-1), IU Northwest 6-17 (Rubino 1-5, Siems 1-1, Salman 2-7, Roach 2-4). Rebounds: Rochester College 35 (TEAM 7), IU Northwest 45 (Borgen 10, O'Malley 10). Assists: Rochester College 14 (Kujat 5), IU Northwest 15 (Roach 6). Steals: Rochester College 3 (Fielder 2), IU Northwest 6 (Salman 2). Fouls Rochester College 23, IU Northwest 14. Fouled out: none. Technical: none. Records: IU Northwest 19-6, Rochester College 16-8.