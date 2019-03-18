Men's Tennis
Purdue Northwest 4, Midland (Neb.) 3
AT MATCH POINT, GRIFFITH
SINGLES — 1. Moritz Gisy (PNW) d. Conrad Mascarenhas (M) 7-5, 6-1; 2. Leon Kah (PNW) d. Jack Fryer (M) 6-2, 6-0; 3. Gregory Kvint (PNW) d. Salvador Almeida (M) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; 4. Jaime Olarieta (M) d. Jonluke Passettt (PNW) 2-6, 6-1, 7-5; 5. Ryan Vitera (M) d. Dru Kennedy (PNW) 6-3, 6-2; 6. Dylan Hatanelas (M) d. Zach Gertzen (PNW).
DOUBLES — 1. Moritz Gisy-Gregory Kvint (PNW) d. Enrique Del Rio-Conrad Mascarenhas (M) 6-4; 2. Leon Kah-Dru Kennedy (PNW) d. Dylan Hatanelas-Jack Fryer (M) 7-5; 3. Ryan Vitera-Salvador Almeida (M) d. Zach Gertzen-Jonluke Passett (PNW) 6-3.
RECORDS — Purdue Northwest 3-5; Midland (Neb.) 4-6.
Women's Tennis
Purdue Northwest 7, Midland (Neb.) 0
AT MATCH POINT, GRIFFITH
SINGLES — 1. Lena van Bergen (PNW) d. Annie Allmand (M) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Elyse Splichal (M) 6-0, 6-2; 3. Carolina Yepez (PNW) d. Christina Villarreal (M) 6-0, 6-0; 4. Anna Wachowski (PNW) d. Madison Kersigo (M) 6-3, 6-0; 5. Kelli Canul (PNW) d. Alyson Miller (M) 6-0, 6-0; 6. Cynthia Basu-Chavez (PNW) won by default.
DOUBLES — 1. Lena van Bergen-Patricia Dizon (PNW) d. Annie Allmand-Christina Villarreal (M) 6-1; 2. Cynthia Basu-Chavez-Carolina Yepez (PNW) d. Elyse Splichal-Madison Kersigo (M) 6-1; 3. Kelli Canul/Anna Wachowski (PNW) won by default.
RECORDS — Purdue Northwest 4-13; Midland (Neb.) 1-7.