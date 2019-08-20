Sunday's Late Results
Fargo-Moorhead 6, RailCats 5
|RailCats;030 000 002 -- 5 8 0
|RedHawks;000 000 006 — 6 10 0
2B — Colin Willis (RC). 3B -- Hayden Schilling (RC). Pitching summary — RailCats — Justin Sinibaldi (7 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 SO), Jack Alkire (1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 SO); Christian DeLeon (0 IP, 7 H, 0 BB,0 SO). WP — Michael Hope. LP — DeLeon. Leading hitters — RailCats — Schilling (2-4, 3 RBIs, run); Colin Willis (2-4, 2 runs).